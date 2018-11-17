Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Trace McSorley becomes Penn State’s all-time winningest quarterback

PISCATAWAY, N.J.

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but Trace McSorley made history. Again.

After Penn State handled Rutgers 20-7 on Saturday, McSorley became the program’s all-time winningest quarterback. The 13-point triumph at HighPoint.com Stadium was McSorley’s 30th career win, passing Todd Blackledge’s mark of 29.

McSorley already owned Penn State records for all-time passing yards and touchdowns, as well as the single-season mark for yards and touchdown throws.

Despite making history, McSorley didn’t look good doing it. The Virginia native struggled against the Scarlet Knights, completing 17 of 37 passes for 183 yards. At halftime, he had 8 completions on 22 attempts.

But the Nittany Lions got the win — and McSorley will look to do the same next weekend in his Senior Day sendoff against Maryland.

