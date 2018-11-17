Trace McSorley becomes Penn State’s all-time winningest quarterback

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but Trace McSorley made history. Again.
After Penn State handled Rutgers 20-7 on Saturday, McSorley became the program’s all-time winningest quarterback. The 13-point triumph at HighPoint.com Stadium was McSorley’s 30th career win, passing Todd Blackledge’s mark of 29.
McSorley already owned Penn State records for all-time passing yards and touchdowns, as well as the single-season mark for yards and touchdown throws.
Despite making history, McSorley didn’t look good doing it. The Virginia native struggled against the Scarlet Knights, completing 17 of 37 passes for 183 yards. At halftime, he had 8 completions on 22 attempts.
But the Nittany Lions got the win — and McSorley will look to do the same next weekend in his Senior Day sendoff against Maryland.
Check back later tonight for McSorley’s thoughts on the record.
Comments