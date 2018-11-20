Here’s what to know about parking for Penn State football’s game against Maryland

Grass parking lots, including the Overnight RV lot, will be unavailable for Penn State football’s final home game on Saturday against Maryland.
The university announced Monday that “continued historic wet conditions” have resulted in “significant damage” to the grass lots used for home football games.
According to a university press release, the University Park campus received 11.5 inches of snow last Thursday, and has received 17.45 inches of precipitation since Sept. 1.
Campus has experienced the wettest year on record, wettest summer on record and second-wettest fall on record (as of Nov. 15), according to Penn State’s Department of Meteorology.
AccuWeather is forecasting a high of 37 on Saturday, with clouds, rain and some ice early on.
Penn State said that the lot closures are for fans’ safety and prevention of further damage to the intramural and ag fields.
No additional single game parking permits will be sold for the Beaver Stadium lots, the release said.
Fans are being encouraged to avoid bringing RVs to the Maryland game, unless they are parking on pavement.
Penn State said six free shuttle routes, in addition to CATA from the Red A lot, will be available from off-campus lots to Beaver Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Saturday until about an hour after the end of the game. The Senior Day game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
For more information about the shuttle routes, visit GoPSUsports.com/gameday. A full list of parking alternatives can be found online.
