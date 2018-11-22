How will Penn State’s Koa Farmer be remembered on Senior Day?

On Jan. 24, 2014, Koa Farmer and his parents flew from California to Philadelphia, drove a rental car to State College after nine inches of snow canceled their connecting flight and arrived in time for an official visit. Over dinner, in a suite overlooking a snow-covered Beaver Stadium, recently-hired head coach James Franklin pitched the Farmers and other recruits’ families on Happy Valley — the academics, tradition, vision, all of it.
“I was like, there’s no way in heck we’re getting this kid,” Franklin remembered, thinking back on that pesky canceled flight. “And then he said yeah.”
Farmer, then committed to Cal, backed out of his offer the very next day and verbally committed to Penn State, a program mired in NCAA sanctions. But now, more than 1,700 days later, the fifth-year senior is staring down his final game in Beaver Stadium — the place where he first met the members of the 2014 recruiting class, where he decided he wanted to be a Nittany Lion.
“We were all talking about where we wanted to go and where we wanted to take this university,” Farmer said Tuesday, when asked about that Jan. 2014 visit. “Looking back at it, we played in some great games. From the Rose Bowl to the Fiesta Bowl to the Pinstripe Bowl to the TaxSlayer Bowl to the Big Ten Championship, we came a long way. I think as a class, we put it on our shoulders and the foundation of this program. We brought Penn State to where it used to be and where it is now.”
And Farmer — while he may not get the credit due — played a vital role in that.
This year, it’s no secret that the outside linebacker’s role has diminished significantly. Giving way to true freshman Micah Parsons week by week, Farmer is essentially starting on senior status alone. Against Wisconsin, he played two series. And some fans were frustrated that he even got the first snaps. The future is Parsons, and in a relatively disappointing three-loss campaign, those with an eye to 2019 want to see the five-star prospect get the nod.
But Franklin said a couple weeks ago that the Nittany Lions’ decision at WILL linebacker is about “more than just the stats.” The head coach, a self-proclaimed loyal person, has stuck with Farmer. And he’ll likely do so again on Senior Day.
When Farmer signed his letter of intent on Feb. 5, 2014, he was listed as a three-star “athlete” on recruiting websites. He started out as a safety, dabbled as a kick returner and flip-flopped between safety and linebacker before settling in at the latter. He played SAM linebacker last year before switching to WILL in 2018, where he’s started all 11 games for Penn State.
In all, Farmer is a 25-game starter — by that measure, the most tenured member of Penn State’s defense. To his teammates, that counts for something.
“He’s contributed as much as he can from everywhere, returning kickoffs to putting on 30, 40 pounds and moving down to linebacker,” close friend and quarterback Trace McSorley said. “I think for everything he’s done for this program, he’s been overlooked.”
Added fifth-year senior and roommate Nick Scott: “Fans can overlook the value he’s brought. But in terms of the people in our program, everybody has the utmost respect for Koa.”
Why? Well, it was just two years ago that Farmer gained a reputation as a sack artist off the edge. Most notably, the then-sophomore ripped Wisconsin quarterback Bart Houston to the Indianapolis turf in the fourth quarter of Penn State’s Big Ten title win.
After that, a buzz surrounded Farmer. Entering 2017, expectations were high. And after getting to the quarterback just once last season, pressure mounted for a stellar senior campaign this time around. It really hasn’t panned out how anyone thought it might, culminating in Parsons slowly but surely stealing snaps.
But Farmer has remained upbeat through it all, especially the Parsons predicament.
“It’s tough, but I look at it as far as God sending me a blessing,” Farmer said. “Micah’s a great football player. He’s gonna be a really, really great football player. ... I look at it as a blessing because Micah pushed me to be the best linebacker I could become. ... If he wasn’t here and if I was content with my spot, I don’t know how much better I would be.”
Throughout the season, Farmer’s teammates praised his positive attitude. That didn’t stop this week.
“He’s been a tremendous resource to Micah and helping Micah out,” said Scott, Penn State’s defensive captain. “Koa is constantly coaching him up and trying to make Micah better because Koa cares a lot about this team and this team in the future. ... I know Koa has been busting his hump every day to be the starter, and he’s earned that role. And at the same time, he’s been developing the younger guys.”
When asked about 2019 and beyond, Farmer praised Parsons, Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa, freshmen with plenty of potential. But as much as bowl practices and the offseason will be about the future of Linebacker U, Saturday is going to be about nostalgia and gratitude, fond memories and appreciation.
When Farmer walks out of the south tunnel and across the Beaver Stadium grass — the same field he once gazed down at as a wide-eyed 17-year-old — the California kid will get a little emotional. He acknowledged that. So did Scott, even jokingly calling Farmer “a softy.”
But really, who could blame him?
“I met my best friends here. I fulfilled my childhood dream of playing in the Rose Bowl. I played in the Fiesta Bowl, played in the Big Ten championship, pretty much every game that hasn’t been the national championship,” Farmer said. “Looking back at it, I had a great career here, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
