Penn State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

No. 12 Penn State will hope to keep its New Year’s Six bowl hopes alive when it squares off against Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24 | Where: Beaver Stadium
TV: ABC | Live stream: Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)
Who’s calling the game: Mark Jones (Play-by-Play), Dusty Dvoracek (Analysis), Molly McGrath (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 106/196/958
Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)
Game line: Penn State -13.5
Money line: Penn State -550/Maryland +375
Over/under: 53
CDT Predictions
John McGonigal: Penn State 31-21
Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-10
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-24
Josh Moyer: Penn State 28-20
John Roach: Penn State 31-21
