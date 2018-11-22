McSorley praises teammate and friend Koa Farmer

Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By Josh Moyer

November 22, 2018 01:27 PM

No. 12 Penn State will hope to keep its New Year’s Six bowl hopes alive when it squares off against Maryland at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Happy Valley.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24 | Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC | Live stream: Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets, or Hulu.com with live-stream subscription (7-day free trial available)

Who’s calling the game: Mark Jones (Play-by-Play), Dusty Dvoracek (Analysis), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 106/196/958

Online radio stream: ComRadio (student-run)

Betting Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada)

Game line: Penn State -13.5

Money line: Penn State -550/Maryland +375

Over/under: 53

CDT Predictions

John McGonigal: Penn State 31-21

Nate Cobler: Penn State 40-10

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-24

Josh Moyer: Penn State 28-20

John Roach: Penn State 31-21

