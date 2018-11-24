3-star OT becomes first Penn State commit of 2020 recruiting class

Penn State reeled in its first verbal commitment of the 2020 class on Saturday, less than two hours before kickoff against Maryland.
Three-star offensive tackle Grant Toutant — a 6-foot-6, 280-pound prospect out of Michigan — announced his commitment on Twitter. “I’m excited to announce that I am 100% committed to Penn State,” he wrote.
According to 247 Sports, the current high school junior already boasts seven offers. He chose Penn State over Wisconsin, Pitt, Indiana, Duke, Toledo and Indiana State.
Toutant was third on his De La Salle Collegiate team in pancake blocks with nine over 10 games. His team won the state championship Friday in a 29-16 win over Mona Shores.
Toutant wasn’t believed to be in attendance for Saturday’s game against Maryland. But he visited Happy Valley last month and spent time at past camps and clearly like what he saw.
The 2019 class has 17 commits, while Toutant is the first commit of the 2020 class.
Comments