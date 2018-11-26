Penn State lion Tommy Stevens hands off to Ricky Slade who goes to score a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Penn State lion Tommy Stevens hands off to Ricky Slade who goes to score a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State bowl projections: Where might the Nittany Lions be headed?

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

November 26, 2018 04:01 PM

Penn State’s regular season is over, and the waiting game is on.

Will James Franklin’s squad reach a third straight New Year’s Six game? Will the 9-3 Nittany Lions fly to Florida for the Citrus Bowl? And could Franklin go up against former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State?

All those options are on the table. Here’s where the national media projections have Penn State, followed by a breakdown of how likely those destinations are.

Projections

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: vs. LSU, Citrus Bowl

ESPN’s Mitch Sherman: vs. Kentucky, Outback Bowl

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: vs. Kentucky, Citrus Bowl

Sporting News’ Bill Bender: vs. Florida, Peach Bowl

Sports Illustrated’s Eric Single: vs. Mississippi State, Citrus Bowl

SB Nation’s Jason Kirk: vs. Kentucky, Citrus Bowl

CollegeFootballNews: vs. Washington State, Fiesta Bowl

Breakdown

So, what do these projections say about the Nittany Lions’ postseason future? It’s cloudy. Very cloudy.

These projections, made on Sunday or Monday, are more flimsy than normal because it’s difficult to tell what the College Football Playoff committee is going to do Tuesday night. When the updated top-25 rankings are released, Penn State could move up from its No. 12 position. It could theoretically move down, too, even after walloping Maryland 38-3 in the regular-season finale.

The Nittany Lions didn’t receive much help at all over the weekend. On Friday night, No. 8 Washington State fell to No. 16 Washington, giving the Huskies an unexpected Pac-12 title game berth while putting a 10-2 Cougars squad in a waiting game. The same evening, No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 13 West Virginia, which was good for Penn State. But a day later, No. 11 Florida won its rivalry game against Florida State, and No. 10 Ohio State beat No. 4 Michigan — making the Big Ten’s chances at a playoff bid iffier than before.

At least partially, Penn State’s New Year’s Six fate lies in the hands of Ohio State. If the Buckeyes rout Northwestern in Indianapolis and secure a semifinal spot, then Michigan would go to the Rose Bowl, leaving an open at-large spot for the Nittany Lions. In both projections where Penn State sneaks into a New Year’s Six game, Ohio State is in the final four.

But even if that happens, it doesn’t guarantee the Nittany Lions a spot in the Fiesta or Peach Bowl. If Texas beats Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game, then the Longhorns would go to the Sugar Bowl as the Big 12 rep, and the Sooners would fill an at-large slot.

For now, though, know that the Nittany Lions do have a chance at a third straight New Year’s Six game. They also might end up in the Outback Bowl if Northwestern upsets Ohio State.

But where the committee puts Washington State, Washington and LSU — which lost in seven overtimes at Texas A&M — on Tuesday night will play a significant role in Penn State’s postseason destination.

