Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for an open teammate before running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for an open teammate before running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for an open teammate before running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

All-Big Ten teams: Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders lead the way for Penn State; Pat Freiermuth snubbed?

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

November 28, 2018 06:34 PM

As expected, Penn State was shut out of the offensive All-Big Ten first team.

Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders were second-team picks by both the coaches and the media. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins — the conference’s offensive player and quarterback of the year — was a clear-cut selection for the first team, as were Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Michigan’s Karan Higdon at running back.

Penn State guard Connor McGovern and tackle Ryan Bates were third-team picks, but that was it. Electrifying wideout KJ Hamler, red-zone threat Pat Freiermuth and guard Steven Gonzalez were honorable mention selections.

It’s somewhat of a surprise that Freiermuth didn’t make either third team. The true freshman leads Penn State with seven touchdowns, more than Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson — the Big Ten’s tight end of the year. Freiermuth’s biggest knock is likely his catches; the Masschusetts native had only 24 grabs through 12 games. But Michigan’s Zach Gentry and Purdue’s Brycen Hopkins made the third team? They’ve combined to find the end zone just four times.

That should be Penn State’s only real gripe. The case could be made the Sanders should be a first-team pick over Higdon, but both players’ numbers are similar, and the Wolverines back missed a game. Plus, Sanders has lost four fumbles.

Meanwhile, Hamler has more receiving yards (713) than third-team wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones (541), but the Michigan pass-catches boasts two more touchdowns. Splitting hairs there, really.

******

The All-Big Ten offensive teams are listed below, with Penn State players bolded. The defensive teams were released Tuesday.

Coaches



First SecondThird
QBDwayne Haskins, Ohio StateTrace McSorley, Penn StateShea Patterson, Michigan
RBJonathan Taylor, WisconsinJ.K. Dobbins, Ohio StateReggie Corbin, Illinois
RBKaran Higdon, MichiganMiles Sanders, Penn StateAnthony McFarland, Maryland
WRRondale Moore, PurdueStanley Morgan Jr., NebraskaJD Spielman, Nebraska
WRParris Campbell, Ohio StateTyler Johnson, MinnesotaDonovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
TENoah Fant, IowaT.J. Hockenson, IowaZach Gentry, Michigan
CTyler Biadasz, WisconsinMichael Jordan, Ohio StateCesar Ruiz, Michigan
OGMichael Dieter, WisconsinRoss Reynolds, IowaMichael Onwenu, Michigan
OGBeau Benzschawel, WisconsinBen Bredeson, MichiganConnor McGovern, Penn State
OTIsaiah Prince, Ohio StateAlaric Jackson, IowaRashawn Slater, Northwestern
OTJon Runyan, MichiganDavid Edwards, WisconsinRyan Bates, Penn State

Honorable mentions: ILLINOIS: Nick Allegretti; INDIANA: Brandon Knight, Donavan Hale, Stevie Scott, Wes Martin; IOWA: Keegan Render, Tristan Wirfs; MARYLAND: Brendan Moore, Derwin Gray; MICHIGAN: Juwann Bushll-Beatty, Nico Collins; MICHIGAN STATE: Felton Davis III; MINNESOTA: Donnell Greene; NEBRASKA: Adrian Martinez, Brenden Jaimes, Devine Ozigbo; NORTHWESTERN: Cameron Green, Clayton Thorson, Flynn Nagel; OHIO STATE: Demetrius Knox, K.J. Hill, Malcon Pridgeon, Mike Weber, Thayer Munford; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler, Pat Freiermuth, Steven Gonzalez; PURDUE: Brycen Hopkins, D.J. Knox, David Blough, Kirk Barron, Matt McCann; RUTGERS: Jonah Jackson, Raheem Blackshear; WISCONSIN: Jake Ferguson

Media



FirstSecondThird
QBDwayne Haskins, Ohio StateTrace McSorley, Penn StateDavid Blough, Purdue
RBKaran Higdon, MichiganAnthony McFarland, MarylandReggie Corbin, Illinois
RBJonathan Taylor, WisconsinMiles Sanders, Penn StateDevine Ozigbo, Nebraska
WRRondale Moore, PurdueStanley Morgan Jr., NebraskaJD Spielman, Nebraska
WRTyler Johnson, MinnesotaParris Campbell, Ohio StateK.J. Hill, Ohio State
TET.J. Hockenson, IowaNoah Fant, IowaBrycen Hopkins, Purdue
CTyler Biadasz, WisconsinMichael Jordan, Ohio StateKeegan Render, Iowa
OGBeau Benzschawel, WisconsinNick Allegretti, IllinoisRoss Reynolds, Iowa
OGMichael Dieter, WisconsinBen Bredeson, MichiganConnor McGovern, Penn State / Demetrius Knox Ohio State
OTDavid Edwards, WisconsinJon Runyan, MichiganDamian Prince, Maryland
OTIsaiah Prince, Ohio StateAlaric Jackson, IowaRyan Bates, Penn State

Honorable mentions: LLINOIS: Alex Palczewski; INDIANA: Brandon Knight, Stevie Scott, Wes Martin; IOWA: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Tristan Wirfs; MARYLAND: Brendan Moore, Derwin Gray; MICHIGAN: Juwann Bushll-Beatty, Shea Patterson, Cesar Ruiz, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Zach Gentry, Sean McKeon, Michael Onwenu; MICHIGAN STATE: Felton Davis III; MINNESOTA: Balise Andries, Daniel Faalele, Mohamed Ibrahim, Conner Olson, Jared Weyler, Donnell Greene; NEBRASKA: Adrian Martinez, Brenden Jaimes, Boe Wilson; NORTHWESTERN: Cameron Green, Clayton Thorson, Flynn Nagel, Rashawn Slater; OHIO STATE: J.K. Dobbins, Terry McLaurin, Malcon Pridgeon, Thayer Munford; PENN STATE: KJ Hamler, Pat Freiermuth, Steven Gonzalez; PURDUE: Isaac Zico, Kirk Barron, Matt McCann; RUTGERS: Jonah Jackson; WISCONSIN: Jake Ferguson

  Comments  