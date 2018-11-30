Penn State announces price increases in football tickets, advance single-game parking

Penn State is increasing the price of its football tickets and single-game advance parking next season while making a number of changes to gameday traffic/parking, according to the athletics department.
The cost of season tickets for the main seating bowl, Mount Nittany Club and suites will increase by $14, or $2 per game. The price of a public season ticket in the seating bowl will now cost $434, up from $420 this past season.
The price for advance single-game car parking will also increase $5 to $25. But season parking permits, for both cars and RVs, will remain the same price in 2019.
“The decisions we make come with careful deliberation about the potential impact on our loyal fans and community, improving the overall fan experience and the conditions for success we create for our student-athletes,” athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a written statement.
Other traffic/parking changes have been made in connection with an outside consultant to ease congestion. According to the athletics department, the most significant change is the creation of four new traffic zones — North, South, East, West — that fans will be required to use to get to their specific lots, in addition to changes in the names and numbers of some lots.
Other notes by the athletics department: Three general cash lots in the North, West and East will be available for day-of parking and will operate as first-come, first-served. ADA parking will largely be unaffected. And Nittany Lion Club required payment levels will remain the same for 2019.
Those fans who plan to renew their Yellow season parking pass will also need to select a specific general lot, which will come some time after Feb. 1, 2019. More information will be released at a later date.
Fans with questions regarding tickets, traffic or parking are asked to call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
