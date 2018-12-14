Penn State underclassmen offer NFL draft updates — with one hinting at leaving

Three of Penn State’s potential early entrants to the 2019 NFL draft addressed their respective situations Friday and, although none were prepared to officially declare early, one defensive player at least acknowledged his decision has already been made.
Redshirt junior defensive end Shareef Miller declined to announce he wouldn’t return to Happy Valley next season — but, unlike RB Miles Sanders and OG Connor McGovern, he did say his mind was already made up.
“I already made my decision what I’m doing, but it’d be selfish for me to talk about what I’m doing — you feel me?” said Miller, who boasts seven sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss this season. “I’m just trying to win this game and help my team. So, after the bowl game when the time comes, people will know.
“It was a hard decision, but it was what’s best for me, I feel.”
If Miller does decide to follow through and declare early, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise. He’s often said throughout his career that he wants to provide for his family back in inner-city Philadelphia, a place where his brother was shot and killed three years ago. And fellow defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos let it slip a few weeks ago that only three of Penn State’s four starting defensive linemen would be back for the 2019 season.
Miller’s junior teammates were less forthcoming. Both Sanders and McGovern said Friday that fans shouldn’t expect an announcement until sometime after the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl. Both also said there was never a question whether they’d play in the bowl game against Kentucky.
“Right now, I’m mostly focused on the game,” McGovern said. “I have to make some decisions.”
Added Sanders: “I haven’t thought about going to the draft or the NFL the whole year. I’ve just been focused about balling in school.”
Actually, for Sanders, that’s not entirely true. His position coach, JaJuan Seider, told reporters on Nov. 15 that the two talked about the NFL draft early in the year — and Seider remembered telling him, “You haven’t done anything yet. Go play ball; let’s make it a hard decision at the end of the year.”
Most experts peg Sanders as a fourth- or fifth-round pick with the ability to considerably increase his stock at the NFL Combine. Because Sanders is widely regarded as a top-five running back in this class, arguably the weakest in at least four years, leaving early would make a lot of sense.
The same might hold true for McGovern, whom ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper ranked as the No. 1 offensive guard in the 2019 class. (“My dad called me before practice and told me about it,” McGovern said. “I kind of shrugged it off and went ahead and practiced.”) Websites like DraftSite.com believe McGovern is a likely second-round pick.
“His ability to grow as a leader, his ability to grow football IQ-wise from the offense they were running in high school to what they’re doing now, has been tremendous,” offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne said Friday. “I love watching how versatile he is for us, playing center, playing guard, and he could even play tackle for us. So he’s done some great things.”
Those three aren’t the only potential early entrants to the 2019 NFL draft, of course. Wideout Juwan Johnson was made available Friday and declined to confirm he would return next season. Others possibly mulling the draft include defensive tackle Kevin Givens and cornerback John Reid.
No matter where each player stood, however, head coach James Franklin said he offered each interested underclassman a presentation for him and his family on Nov. 25, the day after the final regular season game. They all met together, along with each player’s respective position coach, and weighed pros and cons.
Franklin said that was just the beginning of the serious decision-making process. And, even if a player’s mind was nearly made up, he advised them all to wait as long as possible before announcing.
“Why would you ever declare early in the process?” Franklin asked. “Because, say you’re a kicker and you decide to come out early and you make that decision after the last game and, between then and the draft, 15 other juniors come out early. Why would you make that decision?
“The later you can do that, the better.”
So, although there were no crystal-clear decisions Friday, players at least acknowledged the timetable — shortly after the bowl — and that they would all face Kentucky. What comes after is still considered a secret. Mostly.
