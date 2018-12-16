Penn State redshirt freshman LB announces he’s transferring to Charlotte

Penn State redshirt freshman Brelin Faison-Walden announced Sunday night that, due to his “family experiencing health problems,” he was transferring to Conference USA’s Charlotte 49ers.
Faison-Walden, a linebacker, officially played in one career game. He was a former three-star prospect out of Greensboro, N.C.
“I have made some unforgettable memories with my brothers that are in the locker room and I’m thankful for every last one of them,” he wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, there are some things that we cannot control.
“Due to my family experiencing health problems, I have made the decision to come closer to home to look after those I love.”
Faison-Walden was seen as a high-ceiling recruit in the 2017 class. He chose the Nittany Lions’ scholarship offer over the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Michigan — but he was never able to break into the depth chart. He wasn’t part of the three-deep this season, sitting behind younger players such as true freshmen Jesse Luketa and Micah Parsons.
Charlotte will lose one starting outside linebacker this offseason, and the other two LBs both boast junior eligibility.
It was not immediately clear if Faison-Walden would be eligible to play immediately. Although players must usually sit out for one year, exceptions can be made due to hardship.
Charlotte finished 5-7 this season and missed a bowl. It will open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against FCS team Gardner-Webb.
