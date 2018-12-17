Penn State secures 2019 commitment from top-100 prospect

Sean Spencer proved yet again why he’s one of the Big Ten’s best assistant coaches.
Adisa Isaac — a four-star 2019 edge rusher from Brooklyn — announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Monday afternoon, two days before the early signing period begins Wednesday. Spencer, Penn State’s defensive line coach, was Isaac’s lead recruiter.
“I just felt like it was the best place for me and my family,” Isaac told Rivals.com. “I feel like my relationship with the coaching staff is extremely strong because we’ve been building that relationship for a long time now. They are genuine people and I feel like they would take care of me.”
Isaac, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, is the No. 79 prospect in the country, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He’s the top-rated recruit from New York and the No. 4 weakside defensive end in the 2019 class. The Canarsie High School product racked up 34 tackles for loss and 25 sacks — yes, 25 sacks — as a senior.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Isaac is the second four-star defensive end in Penn State’s 2019 class, joining Virginia’s Hakeem Beamon. Assuming both Isaac and Beamon sign with Penn State on Wednesday, Spencer will have inked nine four-star or better pass-rushers since 2015. In that time, Spencer has also signed four three-star defensive ends, as well: Shareef Miller, Kevin Givens, Shaka Toney and Judge Culpepper.
Spencer wasn’t alone in recruiting Isaac. The sack machine had offers from 30 schools, including Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and LSU. Isaac’s finalists were Penn State and Miami before going with Spencer and the Nittany Lions.
Comments