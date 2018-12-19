4-star RB Noah Cain commits to Penn State, becomes Nittany Lions’ 2nd top-10 back in class

Penn State’s young and talented stable of running backs just got better.
Four-star RB Noah Cain — out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. — announced on ESPN2 on Wednesday morning that he committed to the Nittany Lions. He is the nation’s No. 7-ranked recruit at his position, per 247 Sports, and joins fellow Penn State commit Devyn Ford, the nation’s No. 5 back.
“I made some great relationships with coaches and people in the academic building, but there can only be one choice,” Cain said. “For the next 3-4 years, I’m taking my talents to Penn State.”
Ford was the second Penn State commit to sign and fax in his letter of intent Wednesday morning. And Cain is expected to make his commitment official shortly.
That means, even if starter Miles Sanders declares early for the NFL, Penn State will have on its roster next season two top-10 RB prospects and soon-to-be sophomore Ricky Slade, the nation’s top high school all-purpose back last year.
Cain boasted more than two dozen offers from the likes of LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Besides Penn State, his final five also included Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. In eight games at football powerhouse IMG Academy last season, Cain finished with 461 yards on 72 carries (6.4 ypc) and 12 catches for 230 yards. He had eight total touchdowns. The numbers may not be all that impressive, but Cain shared the backfield with the nation’s No. 1 RB prospect in Trey Sanders (470 rushing yards).
The 5-foot-10, 208-pound back is the 18th verbal commit of the 2019 Penn State class.
