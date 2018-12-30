Penn State Football

Penn State vs. Kentucky: Citrus Bowl TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

By Josh Moyer

December 30, 2018 11:56 AM

Penn State preparing to face SEC defensive player of the year

Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about how they are preparing for facing Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen in the Citrus Bowl.
By
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks about how they are preparing for facing Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen in the Citrus Bowl.
By

The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions will attempt to clinch their third straight 10-win season when they square off against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.

You can find out how to watch or listen to the bowl game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:

Watch/Listen

Who: No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

When: 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1 | Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets

Who’s calling the game: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analysis), Laura Rutledge (Sideline)

Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 205/195/957

Betting Odds

(Based on online sportsbook Bovada, as of Dec. 30)

Game line: Penn State -7.0

Money line: Penn State -245/Kentucky +205

Over/under: 48

Total points over/under: Penn State 27.5; Kentucky 19.5

CDT Predictions

John McGonigal: Penn State 23-16

Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-17

Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-24

Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-23

John Roach: Penn State 34-14

