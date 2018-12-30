Penn State vs. Kentucky: Citrus Bowl TV channel, live stream, odds & predictions

The No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions will attempt to clinch their third straight 10-win season when they square off against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Orlando, Fla.
You can find out how to watch or listen to the bowl game below, in addition to the odds and our predictions:
Watch/Listen
Who: No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
When: 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 1 | Where: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN, or ABC Live Stream in bigger markets
Who’s calling the game: Dave Flemming (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analysis), Laura Rutledge (Sideline)
Local radio: 93.7 FM/1450 AM | Sirius/XM/Internet: 205/195/957
Betting Odds
(Based on online sportsbook Bovada, as of Dec. 30)
Game line: Penn State -7.0
Money line: Penn State -245/Kentucky +205
Over/under: 48
Total points over/under: Penn State 27.5; Kentucky 19.5
CDT Predictions
John McGonigal: Penn State 23-16
Nate Cobler: Penn State 30-17
Lauren Muthler: Penn State 31-24
Josh Moyer: Penn State 34-23
John Roach: Penn State 34-14
