Safety Ayron Monroe announces transfer, becomes 11th Nittany Lion who intends to leave early

A trend definitely seems to be emerging over at Penn State football’s Lasch Building.
Safety Ayron Monroe became the latest player to announce he was transferring, with a tweet late Tuesday afternoon that explained he will switch schools after graduating in the spring. He is the 11th Penn State player this offseason who intends to leave early, and he has one season of eligibility remaining.
Monroe is the sixth player to announce he was transferring or to submit his name to the transfer portal. And five others declared early for the NFL draft.
Many of those departures were expected or unremarkable. But the sheer number of defections, coupled with several surprises, could certainly be a cause for concern with Penn State fans.
Others who intend to transfer include linebacker Dae’lun Darien, wideout Juwan Johnson, safety Lamont Wade, cornerback Zech McPhearson and wideout Brandon Polk. Those who declared early for the NFL draft are running back Miles Sanders, offensive guard Connor McGovern, offensive tackle Ryan Bates, defensive tackle Kevin Givens and defensive end Shareef Miller.
Monroe appeared in 33 career games as a backup safety and special-teams contributor. He was expected to compete with incoming junior-college prospect Jaquan Brisker, along with Wade and Jonathan Sutherland, for the starting safety role vacated by Nick Scott next season. But, with the intended transfers of both Wade and Monroe, it now appears to be a clear battle between Brisker and Sutherland.
Monroe finished the 2018 season with 10 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. In 2019, at worst, he likely would’ve been a No. 2 safety.
There’s no telling when the Nittany Lions’ unusual offseason might end, with six tight ends currently on scholarship, for example. So it might not be the end of the transfers just yet.
