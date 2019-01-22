State College’s Brandon Clark transfers from Penn State to Slippery Rock, joins Cohen Russell

Brandon Clark is no longer a 10-minute walk from Memorial Field. But a two-hour drive on I-80 West isn’t too far from home, either.
Clark, a State College native, announced his decision to transfer from Penn State to Slippery Rock on Tuesday morning. The former Little Lion, who walked on at Penn State, will be on scholarship at “The Rock” with four years of eligibility.
“Brandon’s a great kid, and he had a great experience at Penn State and loved it,” State College coach Matt Lintal said. “I think it’s a great move. I think it’s a nice fit. He’s going to be utilized there from Day 1.”
There’s certainly promise for Clark to find a groove at the Division II program. The 6-foot-4 wideout recorded a team-high 51 catches for 851 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior at State High, confirming why James Franklin and Brent Pry extended a walk-on offer in the summer of 2017.
After participating in the Big 33 game on June 20, 2018, Clark said he wanted to “show out” up the road at the Lasch Building. At the time, his father, Bruce, a Penn State letterman and two-time All-American defensive lineman, claimed that his son is a “much better athlete” than he was.
But Clark never got the chance to prove that with the Nittany Lions after reportedly tearing his ACL in July. The wideout suited up for practices throughout the season and traveled with the team to the Citrus Bowl but did not see any action.
Perhaps this change of scenery, though, will be a boost for Clark. And it can’t hurt reuniting with a friend and former teammate.
State College’s Cohen Russell, who wrapped up his senior season in November, is headed to Slippery Rock, too. Russell — who had a preferred walk-on offer with Penn State — will also be on scholarship at “The Rock.”
Russell formed a dynamic duo with four-star athlete Keaton Ellis in 2018, doing his part with 1,383 all-purpose yards (843 receiving, 299 rushing, 241 returning). The 5-foot-8 speedster found the end zone 14 times.
Back in August 2017, State College wideouts coach and Penn State letterman Joe Nastasi likened Russell to Mike Archie — Ki-Jana Carter’s change-of-pace backup who tallied 2,228 scrimmage yards at Penn State. When asked last month if any player he’s ever coached reminds him of Ellis — the No. 3-ranked 2019 recruit in Pennsylvania — Lintal pointed to Russell.
Now, Russell and Clark have a chance to overpower the PSAC.
“(The Slippery Rock coaches) feel that they’re Division I kids. They’re going to have an impact from early on,” Lintal said. “Those kids, in my experience, I’ve never been around two more competitive young men and high character young men. Those kids do it right. They push each other, challenge each other, they’re great friends. I’m excited that they’ll have each other for the next four years.”
