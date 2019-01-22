Penn State Football

Who is Penn State’s 2019 Homecoming opponent?

By John McGonigal

January 22, 2019 03:20 PM

Penn State football coach James Franklin and his daughters react to the chilly rain as they walk through the tunnel and onto the field before the homecoming game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.
Penn State’s 2019 Homecoming dates are set.

The Nittany Lions’ Homecoming game will be played against Purdue on Oct. 5, with festivities throughout the week leading up to the game. The Homecoming parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 4.

Additional details on Homecoming week — including the Grand Marshal and concert headliner — will be revealed at a later date.

The Nittany Lions’ 2018 Homecoming game was against Michigan State on Oct. 13. James Franklin’s squad lost 21-17.

Penn State owns a 14-3-1 record against Purdue with a 71-23-5 mark on Homecoming.

