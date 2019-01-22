Who is Penn State’s 2019 Homecoming opponent?

Penn State’s 2019 Homecoming dates are set.
The Nittany Lions’ Homecoming game will be played against Purdue on Oct. 5, with festivities throughout the week leading up to the game. The Homecoming parade will be held on Friday, Oct. 4.
Additional details on Homecoming week — including the Grand Marshal and concert headliner — will be revealed at a later date.
The Nittany Lions’ 2018 Homecoming game was against Michigan State on Oct. 13. James Franklin’s squad lost 21-17.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Penn State owns a 14-3-1 record against Purdue with a 71-23-5 mark on Homecoming.
Comments