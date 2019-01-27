OL Alex Gellerstedt becomes Penn State’s 12th confirmed transfer of offseason

Penn State’s confirmed transfer count continues to rise.
Offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt announced Sunday evening that he will finish his career at Virginia. The rising redshirt junior, who graduates with a degree in finance in May, will have two years of eligibility and can play immediately in Charlottesville.
He was previously reported two weeks ago to be in the transfer portal, so his move isn’t a surprise. It just became official Sunday.
“I would like to thank Coach (James) Franklin for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this great program. I want to thank Coach (Matt) Limegrover for helping me to develop as a player,” Gellerstedt wrote in a statement on Twitter. “In my time at Penn State, I have made friends for life and had a chance to be a part of a truly special community.”
Gellerstedt is Penn State’s 12th confirmed transfer of the offseason. With Lamont Wade reportedly entering the portal and five underclassmen bolting for the NFL draft, the Nittany Lions are looking at 18 early departures.
With Ryan Bates leaving early and entering the 2019 NFL draft, Gellerstedt was slated to compete for his vacated starting spot at right tackle. Now, that job will likely be filled by rising redshirt sophomore Rasheed Walker or incoming JUCO signee Anthony Whigan.
Gellerstedt committed to Penn State in May 2015 as a three-star prospect. He was offered by Virginia and 16 other schools, including Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Northwestern and Pittsburgh.
