DB Lamont Wade removes name from transfer portal, staying at Penn State

Lamont Wade will contend for Penn State’s starting safety spot after all.
Wade is staying at Penn State, the rising junior announced on Twitter late Sunday night. The former blue-chip recruit reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal two weeks ago — and he confirmed that to be true in a statement.
“After long thoughts, prayers and conversations, I’ve came to the decision that I will be removing my name from the transfer portal and continue to pursue my degree which I’m three semesters away from completing and getting back to work with my brothers,” Wade wrote. “I look forward to making an impact on the field for the 2019 Penn State Nittany Lions. Sometimes we have to make short-term sacrifices to achieve our long-term goals, and I believe this is what’s best for me right now.”
Apparently, Wade’s “short-term sacrifices” include remaining in Happy Valley; not necessarily a statement that exudes excitement, but Nittany Lion fans will take it all the same.
Wade, a Clairton native, should feature heavily in Brent Pry’s 2019 defense. The former five-star recruit, per Rivals, made the switch from cornerback to safety last offseason to help solve depth concerns and grew into the new position throughout 2018 while making an impact as a special-teams gunner.
Prior to the Citrus Bowl, Wade drew praise from both the Penn State staff and players. Pry said he has a “tremendous opportunity” ahead of him in the winter and spring. Terry Smith, the Nittany Lions’ cornerbacks coach and Wade’s lead recruiter, noted that Penn State needed him to “step up” with Nick Scott moving on. And veteran cornerback John Reid said Wade “has the trust of all the players.”
That made the transfer news two weeks ago all the more confusing. Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network reported that Wade, along with Brandon Polk and Zech McPhearson, had entered the portal.
While players can enter the portal to seek out a new opportunity, speak with other coaches without interference and still return to their current program, that didn’t look like it would happen with Wade. Shortly after the portal news came out, he posted a picture of a cleaned-out locker to his Instagram story with the caption, “This wasn’t my decision, but hey.”
Well, ultimately, Wade’s decision was to remain a Nittany Lion. And the Penn State staff will welcome him back with open arms.
Not only did Scott, Penn State’s defensive captain, run out of eligibility, but safety Isaiah Humphries left for Cal and Ayron Monroe announced his intent to transfer this offseason. That left safety coach Tim Banks’ group extremely thin; Garrett Taylor is in-line to start at strong safety, but if Wade wasn’t in the picture, it would be either JUCO signee Jaquan Brisker filling Scott’s shoes or Jonathan Sutherland moving positions to do so.
Brisker or Sutherland might still win the job. There will be competition in the spring and fall to see who starts alongside Taylor in the defensive backfield.
The good news is for the Nittany Lions, Wade is back in the picture — when it seemed like he wouldn’t be.
