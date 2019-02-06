National Signing Day: Penn State adds another Florida WR to 2019 class

Add another Sunshine State commit to assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider’s tally.
TJ Jones — a three-star wide receiver from Lake City, Fla. — chose Penn State on Wednesday morning, becoming the 23rd member of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 recruiting class. Jones is the second wide receiver to sign this cycle, joining fellow Florida native John Dunmore.
Seider and new wide receivers coach Gerad Parker led the recruitment of Jones, the No. 74-ranked wideout in the country, per 247 Sports. Seider — a Palm Beach County native and former Florida high school coach and Gators assistant — has cultivated a mini-pipeline from the Sunshine State to State College.
Since Seider arrived last January, the Nittany Lions have earned commitments from three Florida natives: Dunmore, Jones and 2020 prospect Derek Wingo. Four-star running back Noah Cain, a product of the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), also signed with Penn State in December, and Seider recently visited with Miami grad transfer wide receiver Lawrence Cager.
Jones — who tallied 84 catches, 1,711 yards and 17 touchdowns in three years at Columbia High School — had offers from 38 schools, including Florida, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon and Pittsburgh. However, Jones’ decision came down to Penn State, Indiana and Texas A&M.
By going with the Nittany Lions, Jones joins an up-and-coming group of wide receivers. With DeAndre Thompkins graduating and Juwan Johnson and Brandon Polk transferring, Penn State will feature redshirt sophomore KJ Hamler, redshirt freshman Justin Shorter, sophomore Jahan Dotson and redshirt sophomore Mac Hippenhammer — not to mention Dunmore and Jones — in 2019.
