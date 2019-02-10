Penn State WR Cam Sullivan-Brown reportedly in transfer portal

Cam Sullivan-Brown might be playing elsewhere in 2019.
Sullivan-Brown, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal, according to SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic and Lions 247’s Sean Fitz. If he were to leave, the 6-foot, 188-pounder would be Penn State’s 13th transfer of the offseason.
Of course, Sullivan-Brown doesn’t have to leave; Penn State safety Lamont Wade entered his name into the portal and later announced that he was staying in Happy Valley. But even if he doesn’t depart, the former four-star wideout’s decision to explore elsewhere in the first place is curious.
Sullivan-Brown started in 2018. Sure, it was one game. But the Maryland native saw the field when Juwan Johnson dealt with drops and injuries. And in 2019, Sullivan-Brown was expected to compete for time yet again with Johnson transferring elsewhere.
However, if there’s one position the Nittany Lions are loaded with young talent at, it’s wide receiver. KJ Hamler, a rising redshirt sophomore, led Penn State in receptions (42) and receiving yards (754) in 2018. Jahan Dotson, a sophomore from Nazareth, nabbed first-down catch after first-down catch and started three games. And former five-star Justin Shorter, Penn State’s highest-rated offensive recruit since Derrick Williams in 2005, is fully expected to start after playing in four contests and redshirting.
Daniel George, Mac Hippenhammer and 2019 signees John Dunmore and TJ Jones will have opportunities, and Virginia Tech grad transfer Eric Kumah (42 catches, 559 yards, seven TDs in 2018) is set to visit Happy Valley, as well.
Last Wednesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin was asked about the youth in the wide receiver room and said new assistant Gerad Parker’s job requires “overall skill development and confidence.” Franklin rattled off every up-and-coming receiver in the program, including Sullivan-Brown.
“A bunch of these young guys will have a tremendous opportunity to step up and make some significant moves,” Franklin said on National Signing Day. “We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be talented, and it’s going to be exciting, and it’s going to be really competitive.”
Apparently between now and then, Sullivan-Brown decided he might not want to be a part of that competition.
