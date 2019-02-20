Q&A: 2020 Penn State commit Derek Wingo talks recruiting Florida, visiting other schools

Between opening presents and pouring another glass of egg nog, some Penn State fans might have missed Derek Wingo’s Christmas Day commitment. But the 2020 four-star linebacker shouldn’t be overlooked.
Wingo — the No. 194 overall prospect and No. 13 outside linebacker in the 2020 cycle, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings — is a key verbal commit. The St. Thomas Aquinas star is yet another Sunshine State product picking Penn State, propelling the Nittany Lions’ recruiting efforts in Florida.
Wingo was the second prospect to join Penn State’s 2020 class. Three-star OL Grant Toutant committed in November, and more recently, four-star CB Joshuah Moten and four-star OLB Curtis Jacobs chose James Franklin’s Nittany Lions on Feb. 2.
We chatted with Wingo about representing Florida, how committed he is to Penn State and who he might be recruiting to join him in Happy Valley.
CDT: John Dunmore from Chaminade and TJ Jones from Columbia signed in the 2019 class. You’re committed in the 2020 class. That’s three Florida guys — what can you say about the job Ja’Juan Seider has done getting Penn State into Florida?
Wingo: I think he really started to push for it in the 2019 class, getting a couple guys from down here obviously. And I think 2020 is going to be a lot more. He’s been talking to guys from our area and trying to get them up there from Broward, Dade and Palm Beach and places like that. Him, and even Coach Franklin, has been coming down to talk to the guys. It’s been pretty good.
CDT: Who are some of the guys being targeted down there? And how have you maybe helped out in recruiting them?
Wingo: The biggest thing for me is, I try to keep in constant contact with them and try to get them up there for a visit. Even some of the guys who are out-of-state, but especially the Florida guys. There are 2020 guys from Deerfield Beach, like (three-star WR) Deajaun McDougle and their running back (four-star Jaylan Knighton). Some of the guys from my team, too, like our new tight end Jake Ray, (four-star OT) Marcus Dumervil, (five-star WR) Marcus Rosemy.
CDT: Is just getting these guys convinced to go up for a visit the biggest step?
Wingo: Definitely. Because I think once they get up there for a visit, get to see the campus, get to talk to Coach Franklin one-on-one and get to sit down up there, they’ll definitely change their mind and get a good point of view of the area.
CDT: Growing up, did you ever think PSU would be an option?
Wingo: I didn’t, but my mom was born in Philly. So we have a lot of family members up there. So it wasn’t too bad getting up there, and then we saw what they had to offer.
CDT: Obviously you can’t sign for another 10 months and in that time the recruiting doesn’t stop. Saw that you visited Miami a few weeks ago and got an offer from Tennessee recently. What is this process like for you now? You’re committed, and yet you want to see this thing out.
Wingo: I’m obviously 100 percent committed to Penn State. That’s my school, and that’s where I want to be. But I’m always going to keep close ties to some other schools, if the worst-case scenario happens. But I’m 100 percent committed to Penn State. I’m still getting offers and still being reached out to by a couple coaches. But outside of that, nothing much.
CDT: For the casual Penn State fan who may not have watched your Hudl film, what kind of player are they getting in Derek Wingo?
Wingo: I make plays when the time comes. I’m being a leader, being vocal, making sure everyone rallies around me. That’s probably the biggest thing. Just being a leader and vocal.
CDT: In the past, you see a lot of the early commits end up being the leaders. For example, Keaton Ellis and Sean Clifford in recent years. Is that something you want to take on?
Wingo: Definitely. I see myself as that kind of person.
