Former Penn State WR Juwan Johnson transferring to Oregon Ducks

Former Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson announced last month he was transferring from Happy Valley and, on Thursday, he finally announced his new destination — Oregon.
Johnson wrote on Twitter he’ll spend his final season of eligibility with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, Ore. He’ll be able to play immediately.
The 6-foot-4 wideout leaves Penn State after a disappointing 2018 campaign. Johnson generated tons of preseason hype — one analyst projected him to be a top-10 NFL draft pick in 2019 — but he finished his redshirt junior season with just 25 catches for 352 yards and one touchdown.
Although Johnson battled injuries later in the season, drops proved to be an issue throughout the entire year. And Johnson was at risk of losing playing time at Penn State in 2019.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Centre Daily Times
#ReadLocal
At Oregon, he’ll have a Heisman candidate QB in Justin Herbert. And he’s also comfortable with head coach Mario Cristobal, who originally recruited Johnson back when he was an assistant coach at Alabama.
That relationship appeared to be strong enough to withstand the fact Oregon didn’t have a receivers coach until earlier this week. According to multiple reports, Texas Tech receivers coach Jovon Bouknight will take over and coach the position group at Oregon.
The move is not yet official, and he’s not yet listed on the Ducks’ list of coaches.
Still, Johnson will have some opportunity in Eugene. Oregon’s top 2018 receiver, Dillon Mitchell (75 catches; 1,184 yards), declared early for the NFL draft.
Johnson and the Ducks’ season kicks off Aug. 31 against Auburn in Arlington, Texas.
Comments