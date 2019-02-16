How Penn State football’s Thon Explorers Program put things ‘into perspective’ for Nittany Lions

Shane Simmons, Antonio Shelton and a host of Nittany Lions created a human tunnel in the Lasch Building hallway, offering high fives to Four Diamond children and family members as they passed through. But at one point, the linemen realized they were in the way. A Thon child ran through yelling, “Where’s Saquon? Where’s Saquon?”
Simmons and Shelton smiled and slid out from in front of Penn State’s All-American wall. There, the child found Barkley’s headshot smiling back at him. But that was far from the lone discovery of the day.
Penn State football hosted its annual Thon Explorers Program on Saturday, welcoming Four Diamond kids, parents and siblings for a behind-the-scenes, two-hour tour filled with carnival games, cornhole and more.
Most of the roster was in attendance. Veteran Nittany Lions reconnected with families, while early enrollees like Keaton Ellis, Noah Cain, Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon experienced a Thon weekend staple for the first time.
“Spending time with kids who have been struggling — and recognizing that what these kids are going through is a hell of a lot more than what we’re going through here — it’s really meaningful,” Penn State punter and 2018 captain Blake Gillikin said. “We love to do this for them.”
Added rising redshirt senior Garrett Taylor: “Seeing the kids’ eyes light up as we take them around Lasch, getting close with families, it’s really rewarding. And you really see what some of the families are going through.”
The Nittany Lions appreciate every opportunity they have to host Thon families. Gillikin, a rising senior, said the Thon Explorers Program is one of his “favorite things to do every single year.”
However, in 2018, Gillikin and company couldn’t participate. Due to NCAA time management legislation instituted in November 2016 and, according to a Penn State spokesperson at the time, a “misunderstanding on the type of internal paperwork that needed to be filed,” the players were not allowed to be in the Lasch Building.
Instead, former Nittany Lions led the way, and it was well-received. Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski showed off his Super Bowl ring, while Jesse James chatted with Pittsburgh fans about the Steelers.
But the 2018 Nittany Lions found out a day before last year’s event that they were unable to show up.
“It was disappointing because we set all this up and do all this planning in the summer. And it stinks not being able to interact with them,” linebacker Jan Johnson said. “I was talking to the kid I was with today and he said he missed us last year, not being able to play around. They really look forward to seeing the guys.”
Thankfully for the players and families alike, that wasn’t an issue this time around.
Yetur Gross-Matos, a future NFL draft pick, was a popular choice to sign footballs. Taylor and offensive lineman Des Holmes manned a pin the tail on the donkey station. Freshman phenom Pat Freiermuth wore a blue party hat and played cornhole. Gillikin even took his family into James Franklin’s office unannounced. “Not sure if that’s allowed,” Gillikin said with a grin. “But I did it anyway.”
Players, children and families flooded the Lasch Building weight room, nutrition bar, locker room and coaches’ lobby. Selfies were taken, dance battles commenced, and party horns provided the soundtrack for a unique afternoon.
It was an afternoon that brought smiles dozens of kids’ faces. And one that reminded the Nittany Lions of the impact they have on the Penn State community.
“To see the joy that’s in their eyes and in their hearts, it puts it into perspective the kind of opportunity that we have here,” Johnson said. “It’s awesome we get to interact with them and make their day a little bit better.”
