Committee approves Penn State AD Sandy Barbour’s new contract

Sandy Barbour’s new contract is almost official.
Barbour, Penn State’s athletic director, will serve the Nittany Lions beyond 2019. The Board of Trustees’ Committee on Compensation met Thursday in an executive session and later voted to approve Barbour’s new deal.
No details — annual pay or length of the contract — were disclosed at the meeting. The AD’s extension will be discussed and is expected to be approved at the Board of Trustees’ open session, beginning 2 p.m. Friday at the Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center.
The Committee on Compensation’s Thursday meeting, led by Keith Masser, lasted only a few minutes. There was no discussion about the contract and no objections were made. It passed in unanimous fashion.
Barbour’s contract shouldn’t come as a surprise. She announced prior to the Citrus Bowl that she had agreed to a new deal. The administrator — who’s spearheading a long-term Facilities Master Plan, which includes a major facelift to Beaver Stadium — said on Dec. 31 that she intended to be in Happy Valley for the long haul.
“This is my last stop,” Barbour said in Orlando. “Where would I want to go that’s a better opportunity, a better fit for me than Penn State? And this next contract will certainly help me do that.”
Barbour signed a five-year deal when she was hired in July 2014.
