How Penn State QB Trace McSorley fared at the NFL Combine — and why he won’t work with the DBs

At least one NFL team apparently isn’t sold on Penn State’s Trace McSorley playing quarterback at the next level.
McSorley was requested Saturday to also work out with the defensive backs during Monday’s portion of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. But McSorley, who some college teams recruited at safety, reportedly declined the offer by saying he was prepared and focused at quarterback.
“So disrespectful,” former Penn State star Saquon Barkley said on Twitter.
McSorley’s performance Saturday likely didn’t help, or hurt, his cause one way or another. “Good enough,” is how one New York Giants beat writer characterized his performance.
Coming into the NFL Combine, one expert told the CDT that McSorley’s stock likely wouldn’t fluctuate much based on Saturday’s showing because tape is most important for him. And he struggled at times Saturday while shining in others.
“Some people think it’s cheesy, but it’s accurate — he’s a football player,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.
McSorley’s arm strength was noticeably lacking compared to other prospects, and his day in passing drills was far from elite. But his measurables, such as his speed in the 40-yard dash, forced scouts to take notice.
In the 40, McSorley boasted a 4.57, the best time among QBs. In fact, it was the fastest time since Texas A&M’s undrafted Trevor Knight turned in a 4.54 in 2017. In other words, it was 728 days since scouts at the Combine saw a faster quarterback.
When ESPN’s Todd McShay was asked whether McSorley’s done enough to boost his cause, however, he hesitated on ABC’s telecast.
“I think he is what he is,” McShay said. “He’s a really good athlete; we talked about his character. I think throwing the football down the field in any kind of vertical offensive attack is just not going to work with what he brings to the table, as far as arm strength.”
McSorley is projected as a late Day 3 pick, and most analysts envision him as a No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback — a proven winner, leader and cerebral player who can fill in and pick up the offense, as long as it doesn’t require a lot of downfield throws.
The Penn State alum has been forced to prove critics wrong at every turn. A number of colleges wanted him to play safety, but McSorley knew he was a quarterback and left Happy Valley with the career records in wins (31), passing yards (9,653 yards) and passing touchdowns (75). Now, he’s having to prove it all over again in the NFL.
Here’s a closer look at McSorley’s measurables Saturday and how they stacked up with the rest of the quarterbacks at the NFL Combine:
Trace McSorley, QB
Height: 6-foot-0 1/8
Weight: 202
40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds (1 out of 15)
Vertical jump: 33 inches (T-6 out of 15)
Broad jump: 115 inches (T-7 out of 14)
