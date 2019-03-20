How Penn State prospects took a step toward NFL draft history at Pro Day

Saquon Barkley, who last year became Penn State’s highest-drafted player since 2000, looked on at Holuba Hall on Tuesday as his former teammates took a step toward making history of their own.
The Nittany Lions won’t boast another top-five pick in April; they might not even have a first-round selection. But the 2019 draft could be the first in 16 years to have three Penn State players taken in the first two rounds.
Miles Sanders, Amani Oruwariye and Connor McGovern — three possible second-round picks — looked sharp at Tuesday’s Pro Day. Sanders caught passes smoothly, Oruwariye’s hips were loose in defensive back drills, and McGovern moved nimbly during the offensive line session. The trio stayed healthy and confirmed to scouts and coaches from 30 NFL teams what most knew entering Tuesday: They’re second-round material.
“From everything I heard, it should be in the second round,” McGovern said when asked about his draft expectations.
If he, Oruwariye and Sanders go in the first 64 selections, it’ll be the first time since 2003 that three or more Nittany Lions were selected in the opening two rounds. Penn State’s 2003 class was loaded; Jimmy Kennedy, Michael Haynes, Bryant Johnson and Larry Johnson all went in the first round, with Bryan Scott and Anthony Adams landing in the second.
Penn State came close to replicating that success in the first two rounds in 2007, when Levi Brown and Paul Posluszny were drafted in the first and second rounds, respectively, with Jay Alford and Tony Hunt in the third. The Nittany Lions would have had it in 2010 if third-round picks NaVorro Bowman was selected in the first two with Jared Odrick and Sean Lee.
Instead, 2019 could end the drought — especially after Sanders, McGovern and Oruwariye impressed at the NFL Combine.
Sanders wowed in Indianapolis with a 4.49-second 40-yard dash; NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah subsequently added the running back to his top-50 prospects list a week later. McGovern didn’t run the 40, but his broad jump, three-cone drill and short-shuttle time all landed in the top 10 among offensive linemen. And Oruwariye clocked a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, a solid time for a corner who stands at 6-foot-1.
“For the most part, everyone said they were impressed with my 40 for my size,” Oruwariye said after Pro Day. “Me running a sub-4.5 was pretty good. I’m happy with it. I trained my butt off for that.”
Oruwariye might be the first Nittany Lion off the board. Pro Football Focus featured the Tampa native as a first-round pick in an October mock draft. If that came to fruition, Oruwariye would be the first-ever Penn State defensive back to be selected in the first round. However, it’s more likely Oruwariye lands on Day 2. Dan Shonka of OurLads.com told the CDT prior to the NFL Combine that Oruwariye is a second-rounder with a good showing, which he had.
Oddly enough, the last time Penn State had a defensive back drafted in the first two rounds was Bryan Scott, back in 2003.
The Nittany Lions won’t boast four first-round selections in April, and this year’s class certainly won’t be as deep as the one from 16 years ago. But Sanders, Oruwariye and McGovern opened eyes at the Combine and proved their worth at Pro Day — perhaps enough to hear their names called in the draft’s first 64 selections.
Givens gone
Penn State defensive tackle Kevin Givens surprised many by leaving school early for the draft. Prior to the Combine, Jeremiah called the Altoona native “undraftable.”
But Givens said it was the “right time” to go and later made a name for himself in Indianapolis. His jaw-dropping, unofficial 4.87-second 40-yard dash was later changed to 5.08 seconds, leaving everyone — including Givens — perplexed.
“I was confused as everybody else,” the lineman said. “They said they messed up their clock time. This is what it is. The scouts have their hand times, so I’d say they have the right time.”
Still speedy
DeAndre Thompkins had season-long drop issues as a senior, but the wide receiver caught everything thrown his way and still has blazing speed. The 5-foot-11 burner clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash, which would have been tied for second-best among wideouts at the Combine.
While Thompkins was happy with the time, he thought he could do better. “I’ve been running 4.3-flat,” he said shaking his head with a smile. “So I was hoping to break into the 4.2s.”
Despite falling short of that lofty goal, Thompkins — who likely won’t be drafted — still impressed.
Farmer’s pitch
Koa Farmer, who also isn’t expected to be selected, said he won’t watch the draft. Instead, the California kid will hang out at the beach and wait for a call.
Farmer should be signed as an undrafted free agent despite a shaky 2018 season. Farmer said, after speaking with scouts and coaches about his film, he has to work on his angles to the football — which caused him to miss several tackles in Big Ten play last season.
Still, Farmer put up some good numbers (4.48-second 40-yard dash, 37-inch vertical, 25 bench reps). And the former safety-turned-linebacker worked out at defensive back on Tuesday to show scouts his positional flexibility.
“I’m athletic,” the linebacker said. “That’s my pitch.”
