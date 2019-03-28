What every big NFL mock draft says about Miles Sanders and Penn State’s top prospects

This time next month, the 2019 NFL draft will be in the books. Penn State products will be off to their new cities, and prognosticators will already be looking ahead to 2020 — if they aren’t already.
But there’s still time now to examine where experts and analysts project the current crop of prospects to land when the NFL draft takes place April 25-27.
Here are where mock drafts have the Nittany Lions’ top players this class:
RB Miles Sanders
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
No. 69 overall to Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL.com): Sanders would not be the starting running back in Duval County; that job belongs to Leonard Fournette. But as analyst Chad Reuter wrote, the LSU product can’t seem to stay healthy. “The Jags’ starter has struggled with injuries over the past three years,” Reuter added. “Sanders could be a valuable pickup to make sure the running game consistently chugs along.”
No. 85 overall to Baltimore Ravens (WalterFootball): The Ravens signed Mark Ingram this offseason, so this might seem like a weird move. But as WalterFootball.com notes, Baltimore could still use another reliable RB: “Given how much Baltimore wants to run the ball, selecting a back on Day 2 is not out of the question.”
No. 109 overall to Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS Sports): Not only could Sanders back up Fournette, but he could provide a pass-catching option out of the backfield. New starting quarterback Nick Foles targeted RB Corey Clement often during the Eagles’ 2017 playoff run — and with a lack of premier wideouts, Sanders could get some run.
No. 125 overall to Denver Broncos (DraftSite): The Broncos drafted Oregon’s Royce Freeman in 2018, selected Utah’s Devontae Booker in 2016, and signed eventual starter Phillip Lindsay as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado last May. Do the Broncos really need another tailback? Perhaps John Elway is ready to cut bait with Booker and add a fresh face to the rotation.
No. 126 overall to Chicago Bears (DraftTek): Matt Nagy and Chicago brass traded Jordan Howard to Philadelphia on Thursday night, which isn’t really a surprise; shifty speedster Tarik Cohen broke out in 2018 while the Indiana back’s production became limited. Still, Chicago could use balance in its RB room — and Sanders could bring that.
CB Amani Oruwariye
No. 39 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS Sports): Snagging Oruwariye that high would make him the first Penn State DB drafted in the first two rounds since Bryan Scott in 2003. “With Oruwariye and 2018 second-rounder Carlton Davis, the Buccaneers would suddenly have plenty of size and length in their cornerback room,” analyst Chris Trapasso wrote.
No. 46 overall to Washington Redskins (DraftTek): Analyst Kennedy Paynter believes Oruwariye relies too much on his jam at the line, but liked his NFL Combine numbers. “Oruwariye will fit well in the Redskins’ zone-heavy scheme where he can rely on his length to disrupt timing off the line and break up passes while reading quarterback eyes,” Paynter wrote.
No. 47 overall to Carolina Panthers (WalterFootball): Carolina is hurting at corner and could end up drafting multiple DBs. WalterFootball’s analysis: “The Panthers have nothing at cornerback outside of Donte Jackson. They’ll need to spend an early selection on a cornerback.”
No. 58 overall to Dallas Cowboys (DraftSite): The Cowboys have needs at every spot on defense outside of linebacker — and they don’t have a first-round pick, either. So Dallas needs to hit on its first selection.
No. 63 overall to Kansas City Chiefs (NFL.com): Andy Reid fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton for a reason; the secondary was in shambles last year. Reuter thinks Oruwariye could make a difference. “Kansas City is rebuilding at cornerback,” the analyst wrote. “Adding this athletic defender with good size for the position will help.”
OL Connor McGovern
No. 72 overall to Cincinnati Bengals (DraftTek): McGovern said at Penn State’s Pro Day that he’s been hearing second round. All these mocks have him landing in the third or later. But that doesn’t mean the guard/center can’t go higher.
No. 76 overall to Washington Redskins (WalterFootball): Washington owns a miserable interior offensive line, as WalterFootball pointed out in its analysis: “The Redskins have one of the worst centers in the NFL, so that’s a position they’ll sorely need to upgrade. They also need help at guard, so why not draft a player who can play all three interior offensive line positions?”
No. 81 overall to Minnesota Vikings (DraftSite): The Vikings drafted Ohio State’s Pat Elflein in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft; that year, he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team after starting 14 games. So that position is locked up. But McGovern could contribute at guard for Minnesota.
No. 102 overall to Baltimore Ravens (CBS Sports): The Ravens love to run the ball with Lamar Jackson now under center. What better way to shore up the team’s lifeblood than to snag a positionally flexible interior lineman? “McGovern is an athletic guard with some versatility who’d be a welcomed addition to Baltimore’s offense,” Trapasso wrote.
105th overall to New York Jets (NFL.com): New York acquired Le’Veon Bell in the offseason. Now, the Jets need blockers from Bell and franchise quarterback Sam Darnold. Reuter believes McGovern is a “potential starter at center as a rookie.”
QB Trace McSorley
McSorley is an odd case here. Three of the aforementioned mock drafts went seven rounds long; WalterFootball’s cut off after six rounds. And in the three seven-round mocks — CBS, DraftTek and DraftSite — McSorley went undrafted, which shouldn’t come as a total shock.
It’s not a deep quarterback class; only Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray are sure-fire first-round picks, with Duke’s Daniel Jones and Mizzou’s Drew Lock on the fringe. But after that it’s a free-for-all.
Dan Shonka of OurLads.com and Scouts Inc. expert Steve Muench told the CDT prior to the NFL Combine that McSorley was a Day 3 prospect. As analysts love to say, it only takes one team to fall in love with a prospect. But in McSorley’s case, teams might be able to get away with signing him as a priority undrafted free agent.
Comments