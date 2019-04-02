Why Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth is being compared to retired Patriots star Rob Gronkowski

James Franklin on Pat Freiermuth: ‘He has a bright future ahead’ Penn State freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth has had a successful freshman year, and coach James Franklin talks about his maturity during an October press conference. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State freshman tight end Pat Freiermuth has had a successful freshman year, and coach James Franklin talks about his maturity during an October press conference.

Pat Freiermuth’s first choice wasn’t to wear No. 87 at Penn State. When the tight end arrived in Happy Valley last summer, No. 89 wasn’t available, and he didn’t want No. 88 for fear of being linked to Mike Gesicki his entire career.

But as a result, the Massachusetts kid is being compared by his high school buddies at the Brooks School to not only an NFL tight end, but one of the best — if not the greatest — to ever play the position: Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

“When I ended up with No. 87, I told my friends, and the whole thing back home blew up,” Freiermuth said during a Tuesday conference call, his first time speaking with reporters after completing Penn State’s freshman media training. “Obviously I want to be my own individual and play my own game. But if I were to be compared to someone, I wouldn’t be mad that it’s Gronk.”

Added Brooks School dean of students Willie Waters: “The Gronk comparison around here is common. We have nothing like him. And personality-wise, he’s not all that different. ... But he’s got a long way to go to be the best tight end ever in the NFL.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Still, after a breakout freshman campaign, Freiermuth’s future is bright — almost Gronk-level bright.

In 2018, Freiermuth’s eight touchdown catches led the team and ranked second in college football among tight ends, behind only Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger. The 6-foot-5 target found the end zone more times than Iowa’s Noah Fant and TJ Hockenson, both of whom are likely first-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. He was selected to Freshman All-America teams by ESPN, USA Today, The Athletic and 247 Sports and landed on Sports Illustrated’s All-Bowl Team after catching the only tight end touchdown of the postseason against Kentucky in Orlando.

Oddly enough, Gronkowski posted a similar freshman statline at Arizona. He recorded two more catches (28 to 26), 157 more yards (525 to 368) and two fewer touchdowns in 2007. Like Freiermuth, Gronkowski was a Freshman All-American and an honorable mention all-conference pick. And as a sophomore, Gronk increased his production in all three categories.

Freiermuth is striving to do the same in 2019. The rising sophomore utilized winter workouts, adding to his already-imposing frame. He now stands at 262 pounds — two pounds heavier than Gronkowski was as a sophomore in 2008. From a mental standpoint, the Nittany Lion said he’s studied coverages and understands how to run cleaner at the top of his routes.

“I think he can only get better after working super hard this offseason,” Penn State safety Garrett Taylor said. “I’ve seen him put in the extra work in the weight room and getting extra reps on the field. I definitely think he’s going to help the offense more than he did this past year.”

That ought to concern defenses. Taylor, who has battled Freiermuth one-on-one in camp, called the tight end a “matchup nightmare” and said the pass-catcher already knows how to nimbly get in and out of breaks. Any improvement in that category is a bonus. And so, too, will be the added experience of playing another year.

Entering his freshman campaign, Freiermuth didn’t know he’d start. It was understood that he’d challenge Jon Holland, Nick Bowers and Danny Dalton for time. But that was really the only guarantee.

In Freiermuth’s words, “I just wanted to make an impact.” And he did, swiftly rising up the depth chart. Freiermuth emerged first as a blocker, excelling at what he identified Tuesday as “a lost art.” The tight end moved bodies at Pitt in Week 2, high-pointed a Trace McSorley pass for a 23-yard gain against Kent State and scored his first career touchdown in Illinois after earning the distinction of co-starter. A week later, Freiermuth found out he would make his first career start against Ohio State.

“The first thing that came to my mind was the White Out. It was crazy,” the tight end recalled. “But I knew I prepared myself and did the work to live up to being a starter. It worked out pretty well for me.” Despite Penn State losing to the Buckeyes, Freiermuth wowed with a one-handed touchdown catch — one that caught the attention of not only Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, but the 100,000-plus packed in at Beaver Stadium.

Freiermuth continued his torrid pace, racking up seven touchdowns in conference play — most of any tight end and on-par with stud wide receivers such as Alabama’s Henry Ruggs, Texas’ Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. And now — after hauling in an 18-yard score at the Citrus Bowl — he looks to keep that momentum going into 2019.

And who knows? Maybe he’ll take the next step toward becoming Gronkowski’s replacement. Freiermuth’s old high school teammates tweet about the Patriots eventually drafting him, and of course, the Penn State tight end sees those messages.

“But I’m not focused on that,” Freiermuth said. “... I’m trying to continue the tradition of tight ends here.”