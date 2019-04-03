Why Penn State QB Tommy Stevens is bothered by ‘injury-prone stigma’

Stevens feeling good during spring ball, continuing to grow each day Penn State's Tommy Stevens talks about spring practices after his surgery, and what he needs to do to be a starting quarterback after practice on April 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State's Tommy Stevens talks about spring practices after his surgery, and what he needs to do to be a starting quarterback after practice on April 3, 2019.

Tommy Stevens is bothered by the “injury-prone stigma” that he feels has been attached to his name in the last year. The Penn State quarterback made that known Wednesday night.

“Up until this point last year, I never missed a practice. In high school, I never missed anything. I wouldn’t say durability is an issue,” Stevens said in Holuba Hall after practice. “I’m ready to prove my durability — my worth — so I’m excited. I’m excited to do that.”

Stevens — Penn State’s probable starter when the Nittany Lions open their 2019 campaign on Aug. 31 — met with the media for the first time since November. Back then, Trace McSorley playing hurt dominated headlines. But Stevens was doing the same, dealing with a foot injury that he eventually had surgery on prior to the Citrus Bowl.

But the Stevens injury saga goes back further than that. This time last year, the dual-threat passer sat in a mobilized scooter observing spring practice. Then he was seen wearing a walking boot in August and missed the first four games of the 2018 season. Stevens said he got into a groove as the season progressed health-wise, only to have a “minor setback” midseason, which set up his pre-Citrus Bowl surgery.

Stevens told the CDT earlier this week that he had the option to undergo surgery prior to the season. Instead, he opted to play through the pain, pushing the procedure back.

The results weren’t pretty. His “Lion” package was largely unsuccessful last season, as the Swiss Army Knife who accounted for nine touchdowns in 2017 managed only three scores in seven games played. Part of that was the inopportune usage of Stevens’ subpackage; another was undoubtedly the quarterback’s shaky foot situation.

But now Stevens is confident in what he’s doing. Sure, the quarterback is limited in spring camp. But he’s still competing in 7-on-7 drills and throwing on the side. “I’m not going to have you guys feel my shirt, but I worked out today,” Stevens added with a smile. “There are still things I can do.”

It’s not necessarily how Stevens hoped his final spring camp would go. He is, after all, competing with Sean Clifford and even Will Levis to become McSorley’s successor. But that’s why he had surgery when he did.





Stevens felt like he couldn’t miss spring ball if starting against Idaho in the season opener was the goal. And to be clear, that is the goal for Stevens.

“(My foot) was fixed right this time, and I’m glad it was fixed right,” Stevens said. “With the exception of the spring game, there are no games in April. It’s all about being healthy for the season.”

Freshman contributor

Heralded running back recruit Noah Cain stated at his signing day announcement that he would be taking his talents to Penn State for “the next three to four years.” So it was assumed that Cain, a four-star talent with at least a side eye to the NFL, would play in 2019.

Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider confirmed that Wednesday night.

“All those kids who are highly recruited come in with expectations that they’re going to start right away, and I think it kind of hit him in the face. Like, this is Penn State. It’s going to be hard to come in and play right away,” Seider said. “But now he’s starting to fit in. ... It’s like baby steps with him. We’ve got the training wheels on. But eventually, we’re going to take them off of him.”

Barring injury between now and the opener, Cain isn’t an option to start against Idaho. James Franklin said Ricky Slade and Journey Brown have used this spring to create separation from the rest of the running back room.

But Cain — an IMG Academy star who earned second-team MaxPreps All-America as a senior — should make an impact in 2019, much like Slade did last season.

Pass-rushing prowess

Penn State’s “Wild Dogs” lost veteran Shareef Miller to the NFL a couple months ago. But Franklin is confident in Sean Spencer’s pass-rushers.

“I think our defensive end group is one of the better defensive end groups in the country. In my 24 years, this is the best D-end group I’ve been around,” the head coach said. “Top to bottom, our D-end group has a chance to be special.”

The unit, of course, is led by Yetur Gross-Matos — whose 20 tackles for loss last season ranked second in the Big Ten. Miller’s spot opposite Gross-Matos is vacant, but will be filled by either Shaka Toney and Shane Simmons. And behind those three, Spencer still has Jayson Oweh, Daniel Joseph, Nick Tarburton and Adisa Isaac to mold.

The Nittany Lions were productive off the edge in 2018, as the defense as a whole ranks first in the country in sacks per game (3.62).

Added Franklin: “And I think that number will continue to trend up.”