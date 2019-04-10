Where Journey Brown fits in Penn State’s promising, Georgia-like backfield

Penn State running back Journey Brown runs down the field with the ball from a defender during the Penn State Blue-White Game on Saturday, April 21, 2018. adrey@centredaily.com

Georgia had four players selected in the top 35 picks of last year’s NFL draft, two of whom were running backs: Sony Michel and Nick Chubb. The Bulldogs rode Chubb (1,175 rushing yards), Michel (948 yards) and De’Andre Swift (597 yards) to the program’s first College Football Playoff berth in 2017. Each contributor brought something unique to the table.

That is how Journey Brown views Penn State’s running back rotation going into 2019.

“We have a lot of talented backs, and I feel like we all complement each other,” Brown said on a Tuesday conference call. “At this point, it seems like we’ll have a share the load type of thing going. ... We look at it like a Georgia backfield.”

Ricky Slade has the makeup of a leading man, serving as Miles Sanders’ backup in 2018 and finding the end zone six times as a true freshman. Noah Cain, a stud prospect out of IMG Academy, is growing in his first spring on campus. Four-star 2019 signee Devyn Ford is on his way in the summer. And then there’s Brown — a redshirt sophomore, the most senior of the expected contributors, who might take the first carry of the season.

James Franklin said two weeks ago that Brown and Slade have separated themselves from the pack. And while Brown said he sees the situation with Slade as a “one-two punch, or a one-one punch,” the Meadville native is also OK with however Franklin and running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider want to utilize him.

Now, Slade has more experience than Brown. The latter appeared in nine games and recorded 44 rushing yards on eight carries last season; Slade surpassed those rushing totals by Week 3. So, yes, it’s more likely that Slade takes on the role of Chubb (191 carries in 2017) while Brown mirrors Michel (131 carries ).

But every time Franklin has been asked about Slade this offseason, the head coach has brought up Brown’s progress. That’s not a coincidence.

“Journey’s always been really talented. ... The guy’s got the ability,” Franklin said at his spring camp opening press conference. “But all the other things are falling into place now. You are starting to see those things: His confidence, his understanding of what we are trying to do and why.”

Seider has been impressed, too, calling Brown “a pleasant surprise” during spring ball.

“He’s taken the next step,” the assistant said. “He didn’t get in the game a lot (last year), but did enough to know that we believe in him. Now, it’s starting to show why he’s on the field. He can make us different. His speed is game-changing.”

Brown’s speed is what attracted Penn State in the first place. A two-time champion and state record-holder in the 100-meter, Brown used those wheels on the football field, racking up 2,791 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior. He also famously set a state single-game record in 2015 with 722 rushing yards in a 107-90 win over DuBois.

However, Brown’s recruitment was light. A three-star prospect out of northwestern Pennsylvania, Brown caught the eye of Texas and Ohio State, but was never offered a scholarship. The only offers he received outside of Penn State were from Temple, Syracuse and Duquense, per 247 Sports.

But Franklin saw a future contributor in Brown. At his National Signing Day presser in 2017, the coach said of Brown: “He’s not just one of these little speedbacks. He’s going to be over 200 pounds, and he’s going to be able to run.” Since signing, Brown has gained 12 pounds, up to 206.

Just another way Brown has put himself in a position to contend for snaps in 2019.

“When he learns how to trust himself as a player, he can be special for us,” Seider said. “He’s starting to mature and really starting to take off.”