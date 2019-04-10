What you need to know about Penn State grad transfer WR Weston Carr

Penn State coach James Franklin recently reeled in grad transfer Weston Carr, a Div. II prospect from Azusa Pacific. adrey@centredaily.com

James Franklin said earlier this spring that he hoped to add a wide receiver or two from the transfer portal. After securing Florida State transfer George Campbell in February, the Nittany Lions picked up a second pass-catcher on Saturday night: Weston Carr, a Division II All-American from Azusa Pacific.

In three years at Azusa Pacific, the newest Nittany Lion impressed. Carr — the brother of Austin Carr, Northwestern’s former first-team All-Big Ten wideout — recorded 167 receptions for 3,005 yards and 36 touchdowns at the D-II level. But outside of his numbers, what do we know about Carr? Unless you’re a D-II football junkie, not much.

So we spoke with Victor Santa Cruz — Carr’s head coach at Azusa Pacific.

Santa Cruz offered insight on Carr, who, according to the coach, was sought after by Notre Dame, Nebraska and Kentucky. Here’s what Santa Cruz had to say about Penn State’s next wideout.

CDT: What kind of receiver is Penn State getting in Weston? What kind of receiver can Penn State fans expect to see?

Santa Cruz: The type of receiver they’re getting is a high performer, a bona fide All-American. What he’s done across the board in conference games, he’s an every moment competitor. That’s what makes his game tight. And then when you’re talking about a human being, Happy Valley is getting a champion. He’s the kind of guy you want your kids playing with. Knowing what I do know about Penn State — the type of community and how it involves football — they’re getting a real champion person. ... I told Weston from working with Coach Franklin at the AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) with different committees, that’s the kind of program that’s going to mirror ours. He’ll be just fine there.

CDT: You mentioned knowing James Franklin. When did you guys first meet? What’s that relationship like?

Santa Cruz: Coach Franklin and I for the last few years have been collaborating on some committees for the AFCA. And I actually took a trip out there to Penn State a couple years ago. I picked his brain at the AFCA, enjoyed all of our conversations and watched his body of work. I’m always trying to learn and get better and find out from people like him what he’s doing.

When Weston approached me that they were really interested in him, I said, “Man, listen. You’re going to make your decision. But having spent time with the staff at Penn State and my admiration for Coach Franklin, I know he’s a winner.” I know Weston will keep growing as a person by being around him. I feel like Coach Franklin mirrors a lot of commitments to character and competition attributes that we have here. I think Weston will feel like it’s a nice transition for him.

CDT: Weston has some size to him at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Was he more of an outside guy for you? Or can he move into the slot?

Santa Cruz: That’s what we liked about him. It’s going to be hard to replace him. He’s an outside guy, but we were able to move him around for matchups and put him in the slot. And he had no problem remembering the concepts and understanding how to play the slot. That’s just Weston. He’s a high football IQ player. He’s elusive off the line. Smooth is the best word to describe him as a receiver. Just a very smooth, off-the-line type of guy.

CDT: Is there a game or two, a play or two, that really stands out to you over the years?

Santa Cruz: Two games in particular last year. First, it was us against North Alabama. There was a 2.5-hour lightning delay before the game. He started out the first series, opening play, Weston takes a guy deep (for a 75-yard touchdown). Right out of the gate, he let him know what kind of game he was in for. And Weston catches that ball, and you saw on tape, he outran everybody. He’s so smooth, it doesn’t look like he works hard to run fast. That’s the thing about him.

And then the other one, we were trying to get our fourth league title in six years. We’re down 6-0 to Western Oregon. There’s 17 seconds left. It’s third down, and Weston runs a slant in a ton of traffic. They knew we were going to Weston. But our quarterback put a dime on him, and Weston secured it (for a 9-yard touchdown). Everyone knew, but you were so confident. You knew Weston would make the play. We kicked the extra point to win the game.

In those type of dynamic, big-time opportunities, Weston doesn’t get rattled. His future teammates are going to enjoy him because he’s fun to be around when it’s the guys, but he’s not one of those guys who is all talk. He loves to have good relationships, but he knows he has to produce on the field. And he’s going to work hard to do that.

CDT: Penn State lost a few older receivers to graduation and the transfer portal. How do you think he’ll fit in with a group of young receivers?

Santa Cruz: I think that’s where Weston will really thrive. He’s not going to come in like a know-it-all, but he’s a mentor-type personality. The room will love him. You know, I happen to coach the secondary also here, and the most fun I’ll miss with him is during one-on-ones. We used to have a good time jawing back and forth; he knew how to talk smack in a very quiet way. But Penn State’s got a good one. I’m happy for him being there.