Here are all of the events surrounding 2019 Blue-White weekend

Penn State cornerback Lamont Wade fist bumps Kamren Kohut, 5, during the autograph session before a past Blue-White Game. Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game is always one of the most-attended spring games in the nation and, as a result, there’s always plenty to do this weekend.

With the weather expected to cooperate — 71 degrees and partly sunny, according to AccuWeather — there should be another big crowd for Blue-White weekend. And, as always, there’s a lot more to check out than just the game itself.

Besides other sports games, here’s everything on tap this weekend:

Friday

Public “welcome celebration” for Lady Lions’ new coach — Doors open at 11:30 a.m. — The introductory press conference for new women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger starts at noon in the Bryce Jordan Center, and students and fans are also invited to attend. The university advises interested parties to park in either the Jordan East or Stadium West lots and enter the BJC through the Founders entrance. Handicap parking is available in the ADA lot located near Gate B across from the All-Sports Museum.

Panel with Allen Robinson, Adrian Amos and Donovan Smith — 4:30 p.m. — The three former Nittany Lions will be speaking about the “Business of Football” at the Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center. All three have experienced a lot of success in the NFL, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a similar event that’s free and open to the public.

Saturday

Beaver Stadium parking lots open — 8 a.m. — A reminder that parking is $20 for cars and $40 for RVs. If you were a season-ticket holder, a Blue-White pass should’ve been included with last season’s parking passes. If you lost it? Penn State already announced they will not be replaced.

Athletics Equipment Sale — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — If you’re looking for game-worn Penn State items and team-issued apparel and equipment, you’ll want to stop here at the Pegula Ice Arena. Gate A will be open and cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted at the sale. Worth remembering: Whatever you purchase you won’t be able to take inside Beaver Stadium with you due to Penn State’s bag policy.

Blue-White Boardwalk Fan Fest — 10 a.m. to 3p.m. — The carnival, near the stadium, on Curtin Road is back. Games and rides will stop around 2 p.m., but the rest of the carnival will continue for another hour. According to Penn State, the carnival includes “free carnival rides, such as ferris wheel and giant slide, a photo booth, fun and games with Penn State student-athletes, face painting, caricature artist, food vendors and corporate partner displays and samplings.” Student-athletes from women’s soccer, men’s basketball, field hockey, women’s lacrosse and men’s gymnastics, will be in attendance from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Meet-and-greet with Amani Oruwariye, Adrian Amos, Koa Farmer — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Get to the Student Book Store on at 330 E. College Ave. if you want to grab an autograph or say hello to NFL star Amos and two two starters on last year’s squad.

Team arrival in blue buses — 11:45 a.m. — Just like on regular-season game days, the Nittany Lions will arrive and walk through a throng of fans at Curtin and Porter roads to get into Beaver Stadium. The marching band and cheerleaders routinely make appearances here, and players are always happy to high-five fans on their way in.

WR Allen Robinson autograph session — noon to 2 p.m. — The Family Clothlesline will host A-Rob for two hours. You won’t find big-name stars like the Chicago Bears’ Robinson signing free autographs too often, so take advantage if you’re a fan.

Current football player autograph session — 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. — This always proves to be incredibly popular, with lines for the bigger-name players wrapping around the stadium. Team posters will be available at the gates, but you can also bring your own item to autograph. Limit is one item per person. Different positions will be at each gate: Quarterbacks/specialists (Gate A), Defensive line/linebackers (Gate B; DL on right, LBs on left), offensive line/wide receivers (Gate C), running backs/defensive backs (Gate E) and tight ends (Gate F).

Gates to Beaver Stadium open — 1:30 p.m. — There are no assigned seats Saturday. So, if you want to sit in the front row on the 50-yard line, just get there early. Gates A and B will be the first to open. As always, admission to the game is free.

Blue-White Game kicks off — 3 p.m. — Normally, the crowd leaves around halftime and the game lasts well under the usual three-and-a-half hours. A number of talented freshmen, such as State College’s own Keaton Ellis and elite running back prospect Noah Cain, are expected to play.

Sunday

10th Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run/Walk — 11 a.m. — Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the baseball team’s Medlar Field, but the 5K race itself starts at 11 a.m. while the two-mile fun run/walk begins at 11:10 a.m. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania.