2020 3-star lineman R.J. Adams commits to Penn State during Blue-White Game

Penn State recruit RJ Adams laughs with friends from the sidelines as the team warms up for the Blue-White game on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

For the fourth year in a row, James Franklin and Penn State picked up a Blue-White Game commitment.

R.J. Adams — a three-star guard from Woodbridge, Va. — picked Penn State on Saturday afternoon, announcing his commitment on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Adams is the seventh member of the Nittany Lions’ 2020 class and the second guard, joining three-star Golden Achumba, who committed 11 days ago.

Adams, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound prospect, is the No. 21 guard in the country and No. 11 recruit from Virginia, per 247 Sports’ Composite rankings. He held offers from 25 programs, including Miami, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

Adams was on campus for the spring game, visiting with teammate and five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah and a handful of other prospects.