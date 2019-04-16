Penn State fan receives applause for comments at parking town hall Penn State held a football parking and traffic town hall to discuss the 2019 changes. One fan spoke up about the zonal issues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State held a football parking and traffic town hall to discuss the 2019 changes. One fan spoke up about the zonal issues.

In late January and early February, Penn State athletics held hourlong town-hall meetings to discuss parking and traffic changes that would be implemented for the 2019 football season, changes that bothered and inconvenienced preferred and general pass holders alike.

But the Penn State officials on-hand took notes during the sessions — and they’ve made some revisions.

Here’s a breakdown of Penn State’s parking and traffic update, which was announced Tuesday.

Grass lot upgrades

Prior to Penn State’s season opener on Aug. 31, the athletic department will “begin restoration and investing in upgrades to several grass parking lots controlled by ICA that will improve the parkability if grass lots become saturated.” Penn State says that more than 3,900 grass spaces, including Lot 43 (former Blue RV), will be positively impacted by the changes.

The specific improvements include the installation of drain tiles in Lot 17, an investment in drive aisle reinforcement product in Lot 17 near the Pennsylvania State University sign and in the grass areas of Lot 18, and the installation of gravel drive aisles in Lot 31 (former Purple) and Lot 43 (former Blue RV).

Penn State expects that the vast majority, if not all, of these grass lot improvements will be completed in time for the 2019 season.

Lot 14-18 relief

Last November, Penn State announced its creation of a four-zone system with reserved, preferred and general lots landing in the West, East, North or South sections. Once pregame one-way traffic patterns go into effect, under the previously introduced guidelines, all fans were required to enter their zones at specified locations.

Now, fans who park in Lots 14-18 (former Pink and Green lots) have the option to access their parking lot via Fox Hollow Road (North zone) or Park Avenue via Atherton Street (West zone). Previously, they were forced to access their lots via Park Avenue — despite Lots 17 and 18, for example, being within eyesight of Fox Hollow Road.





The process of exiting the stadium vicinity has not changed. Fans who park in Lots 14-18 still have to leave via Park Avenue westbound toward Atherton during the one-way traffic patterns — which will last about 60 to 90 minutes after the game finishes. However, once the one-way outbound patterns end, fans in all lots can leave the stadium area via any route.

One-way pattern times

A concern brought up at the town-hall meetings was when the pregame, one-way traffic patterns would go into effect. Penn State didn’t have a clear answer then, but it does now.

The one-way traffic pattern will begin at 8:30 a.m. for noon games. Beaver Stadium lots will open at 7 a.m. for noon games, giving fans a 90-minute window to access their lot via any route.

For all other games, the one-way traffic pattern will begin four hours prior to kick. All lots will open at 8 a.m. for 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. games.