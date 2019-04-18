Date announced for Penn State’s annual White Out, ‘the best atmosphere year in and year out’

Kirk Herbstreit calls Penn State White Out ‘best big game atmosphere in the country’ ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit compared the atmosphere around Penn State football to SEC programs. Then he admitted that the PSU White Out game against Michigan is the best in the country. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit compared the atmosphere around Penn State football to SEC programs. Then he admitted that the PSU White Out game against Michigan is the best in the country.

The date has been set for Penn State’s annual White Out, a spectacle that ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit previously called “the best atmosphere year in and year out.”

The athletics department announced Thursday via Twitter that the 2019 White Out will take place against Michigan on Oct. 19.

The 2019 date for the White Out doesn’t come as a huge surprise. In fact, it was long expected. For the past seven seasons, the annual White Out game has come against either Ohio State or Michigan. With Penn State playing the Buckeyes on the road this season, most anticipated the White Out game coming against the Wolverines.

Herbstreit, who attended last year’s White Out, addressed reporters ahead of the Ohio State-Penn State tilt on Sept. 29 and only had good things to say about the annual tradition, which has fast become one of college football’s most memorable.

“Everything I say I try to be as fair as I can be and there are some great atmospheres out there. It’s the best atmosphere year in and year out,” he said, referring to the White Out. “... And when they’re ranked in the top 10 and they bring in an opponent in the top 10, you’re not going to find a better, more intimidating, more involved fan base for 60 minutes than the White Out at State College.”

Penn State’s White Out started in 2004 against Purdue and involved only the student section. The first full-stadium White Out didn’t come until 2007 against Notre Dame.

Overall, Penn State is 7-8 all-time in White Out games. Against Michigan in White Outs, the Nittany Lions are 3-2.

Penn State’s 2019 season kicks off Aug. 31 against Idaho.