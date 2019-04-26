‘Do it all’ Penn State RB Miles Sanders selected in 2nd round of 2019 NFL draft

Miles Sanders looking forward to draft day Running back Miles Sanders talks about his experience at the NFL combine and Pro Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Running back Miles Sanders talks about his experience at the NFL combine and Pro Day on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

When Miles Sanders declared early for the NFL draft back in January, some Penn State fans lamented losing the powerful back, while others mocked him on Twitter, claiming that he should have returned for his final year of eligibility. Then, analysts pegged him as a Day 3 pick, best suited for the fourth or fifth round. But three months can change a lot of minds.

Sanders — whose stock rose dramatically after an impressive performance at the NFL Combine — was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 53 overall in the second round at the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville. The second-team All-Big Ten selection was the second running back off the board, behind only Alabama’s Josh Jacobs (Oakland Raiders).

Sanders provides Doug Pederson and the Eagles’ offense a balanced back — one stout enough at 5-foot-11, 215 pounds to run between the tackles and one fast enough (4.49-second 40-yard dash) to break a big play when necessary. In Sanders’ mind, Philadelphia is getting “the most complete running back in the draft.”

“I have a natural running ability, vision, always able to make the first guy miss, ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and from the slot. I feel like I’ve shown an ability to pick up pass protection, too,” he told Pro Football Focus last month. “I feel like I can do it all.”

Sanders — generally a quiet, humble kid — had reason to be confident, too, entering the draft.

After waiting behind Saquon Barkley for two years, the former five-star recruit stepped into his own in 2018. His 1,274 rushing yards was more than Barkley’s 2017 total. According to PFF, Sanders ranked eighth in yards after contact per touch (3.68) among 55 FBS backs with 200 or more offensive touches. And his 37 rushes of 10 yards or more ranked third in the Big Ten and 19th in the country.

Sanders didn’t get to show off his pass-catching ability as much as his north-south running style. Despite telling the CDT in October that he could be “that all-around back” that could catch it out of the backfield, the Pittsburgh native’s opportunities were limited as he recorded 24 receptions for 139 yards. But in Todd McShay’s Scouts Inc. top-50 rankings, the ESPN analyst put Sanders at No. 42 overall, at least partially, because he “has been mostly reliable as a receiver, and he’s smooth transitioning upfield after the catch.”

That tape, combined with Sanders’ surprising 40 time at the Combine and solid Pro Day showing, put the Nittany Lion in second-round territory going into the weekend. “What he’s done has been so steady throughout the process,” Scouts Inc. expert Steve Muench told the CDT this week. “When other guys have faltered, he’s risen.”

Muench mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills as possible landing spots for Sanders. The back’s mother, Marlene, told the CDT last week that the burgeoning prospect visited Philly, Baltimore, Chicago, Buffalo and Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, Sanders found a home in Philadelphia, where he’ll compete for carries with Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams. He won’t be anointed the Eagles’ starter from get-go, but Philadelphia would not have spent a second-round pick on Sanders to have him sit on the bench.

Last week, Marlene Sanders told the CDT that her son’s decision to leave Penn State early felt “validated” following the Combine. Sanders and his family likely feel the same way Friday night.