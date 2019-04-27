Penn State S Nick Scott drafted by L.A. Rams: Here’s what the Rams are getting

Penn State’s Nick Scott runs the 40 yard dash for NFL personnel during Pro day on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Holuba Hall. adrey@centredaily.com

Nick Scott wasn’t expected to be drafted.

The safety didn’t wind up on any major NFL mock drafts. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine. And NFL.com didn’t even have his mugshot ready for when he was picked.

But Penn State’s two-time captain, one who excelled on special teams, proved to be too alluring for the Los Angeles Rams to pass up. He was selected by the Super Bowl contender at No. 243 overall Saturday in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

He’s expected to contribute on special teams while serving as a backup DB. And his mentality definitely seems like a fit for the Rams.

“When my name comes up, I want people to think, ‘Oh yeah, that guy was unselfish. And he did everything this team asked him to do,’” Scott told the CDT last year, when discussing his Penn State legacy. “I don’t care about accolades. I just want to be looked at as someone who positively impacted this team.”

He’ll likely be asked to wear some different hats in Los Angeles, playing different roles on special teams while potentially finding a home as a reserve in the defensive backfield. But Scott’s ego has never been an issue.

Even before he was a team captain, he was a leader. And he’s used to moving around: He was a high school quarterback who was initially expected to be a Penn State running back, before moving over to defense. He spent time on special teams before starting his final season at safety.

He was the Nittany Lions’ quintessential special-teams player. When former special-teams coordinator Phil Galiano was asked early last season who in his career epitomized important special-teams contributions, Scott was the first player on his lips.

“When I look at what Nick Scott has done for this program, to me, right away, even though I wasn’t the coordinator last year, he’s one of my favorite guys and most productive guys I’ve ever seen play on special teams,” Galiano said.

Scott was a fan favorite, an unselfish player who bided his time and did whatever was asked of him. He even danced for 46 straight hours at Penn State’s Thon, an annual event which helps raise money to fight pediatric cancer. “Nick is one of those guys who is doing everything right,” Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said.

Scott, a fifth-year senior, played in 52 career games but saw the most time this past season. In 2018, he finished with 65 tackles, three interceptions, four pass deflections and a block.

The Virginia native never complained. And, on Saturday, he was rewarded by hearing his name called in the NFL draft.