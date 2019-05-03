Lasch Building, Holuba Hall set for $69 million renovations after Penn State trustees’ approval

Former Penn State safety Marcus Allen sprints in the shuttle run. at Holuba Hall. The indoor facility is just one of several football-related areas that will be renovated for $69 million; other spots include the Lasch Football Building and the outdoor practice fields. Centre Daily Times, file

On Friday afternoon, the Penn State Board of Trustees approved a design firm to plan $69 million in renovations to the Lasch Football Building, its surrounding practice fields and Holuba Hall.

This came a day after the Board of Trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning recommended that HOK of Philadelphia, an architecture, engineering and planning company, design the multi-phased upgrades — which will be primarily “privately funded” through donations, according to Penn State. The project will tentatively begin early phases this summer and will be completed, according to the university, “based on fundraising efforts.”





The Lasch Building — which underwent significant renovations over the last three years, including a new player locker room — will get an expanded strength and conditioning facility, as well as upgraded coaches’ offices and meeting rooms, as part of this new plan.

Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin released a statement through the university, thanking the board and adding, “Now it’s incumbent upon us to fundraise to make these improvements a reality.”

“The renovations already completed in Lasch Building have played a critical role in helping develop our student-athletes and build one of the top football programs in the nation,” Franklin said, referring to earlier Lasch upgrades that started in 2015 and were completed earlier this year. “To sustain and strengthen our successes, we need to keep investing to give our students and staff all the tools they need for us to win at the very highest level, on and off the field.”

In addition to the football building, the Lasch outdoor practice fields project will include leveling the grass surface to eliminate an existing slope, “providing a full rotation of natural turf to accommodate multiple orientations of the fields,” according to the university.

Meanwhile, Holuba Hall — the Nittany Lions’ 33-year-old indoor facility — will get additional restrooms and spectator amenities.

“Investing in our athletic facilities will continue to be a very high priority for Penn State Athletics in the years to come,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “We need to continue to provide our student-athletes with the quality of facilities that match the national championship-caliber programs we desire across all 31 sports.”