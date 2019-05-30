When will Penn State-Pitt football kick off? 5 game times announced

This is what a Penn State White Out looks like in Beaver Stadium Penn State fans fill into Beaver Stadium before the White Out game against Michigan in this time lapse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Penn State fans fill into Beaver Stadium before the White Out game against Michigan in this time lapse.

Penn State football fans can make travel plans for the first five weeks of the 2019 season.

FOX and ESPN announced early-season game times Thursday afternoon, which included the Nittany Lions’ opening five matchups. Here are those kick times:





Aug. 31: Penn State vs. Idaho, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Sept. 7: Penn State vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 14: Penn State vs. Pitt, noon, ABC

Sept. 27: Penn State at Maryland, 8 p.m., FOX Sports 1

Oct. 5: Penn State vs. Purdue, noon, ABC/ESPN/ESPN 2

Although Penn State’s primetime game against a Group of 5 school like Buffalo may seem odd, it’s happened before. The Nittany Lions hosted Georgia State in a night game on BTN in 2017.

The Nittany Lions’ home tilt with Pitt is the last of the four-year series between the two rivals. The Panthers hosted Penn State in 2016 and 2018, with the Nittany Lions holding court at Beaver Stadium in 2017 and now in September.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s primetime matchup against Maryland should come as no surprise. It was announced in December 2018 that the matchup in College Park would be moved from Saturday, Sept. 28 to Friday the 27th.

More kickoff times could be on the way, too, as FOX and ESPN look to finalize their slate of marquee matchups. Start times for the Nittany Lions’ remaining seven regular-season games are officially to be determined.

However, Penn State announced in April that its Oct. 19 game against Michigan would be the annual White Out at Beaver Stadium, indicating a primetime kick. Last year’s White Out tilt against Ohio State drew an announced attendance of 110,889.