What Olu Fashanu’s 2020 commitment means for the future of Penn State’s OL

A look at James Franklin’s recruiting success at Penn State Since become the program's head coach in 2014, James Franklin has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for Penn State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Since become the program's head coach in 2014, James Franklin has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for Penn State.

“The Wall of PSU” — a group text for Penn State’s 2020 offensive line commits — has another member.

Olu Fashanu, a four-star offensive tackle from Washington, D.C., verbally committed to James Franklin and the Nittany Lions on Monday morning. He is the 11th member of Penn State’s 2020 class, which ranks No. 10 in the country, according to 247 Sports.

More notably, Fashanu is the Nittany Lions’ sixth offensive line commit in the cycle — and he might not be the last, either.

“Most places will have three, four or five (offensive linemen) in a class,” 247 Sports recruiting expert Brian Dohn told the CDT in early May. “Question is, is Penn State going to take seven? If you’re taking seven, then that’s significant.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to 247 Sports’ prospect page, Penn State is still in on three undecided OL recruits: Four-star OTs Michael Carmody and Anton Harrison and three-star center Josh Fryar. But even if Franklin and his staff don’t land any of those three and stick to six, assistant coach Matt Limegrover will have plenty to work with in 2020 and beyond.

THAT is the way you start the week in a BIG way!! HUGE addition to the PRIDE!! #OLPride #TrenchSetters pic.twitter.com/Im11EOxusI — OLine Coach Limegrover (@CoachLimegrover) June 3, 2019

Fashanu, who stands at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, is the No. 349 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 32 offensive tackle and No. 5 player from the nation’s capital. Fashanu had offers from 17 schools, including Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Instead, he joined “The Wall of PSU.”

Grant Toutant, a four-star tackle from Michigan, opened Penn State’s 2020 class when he committed in Nov. 2018. Then, three-star guard Golden Israel-Achumba started a real run on OL, committing on April 2. Over the next 27 days, Penn State earned commitments from three blockers: Three-star guards R.J. Adams and Nicholas Dawkins and four-star tackle Aaryn Parks.

Fashanu’s commitment brings that group to six members, which would be the most offensive linemen in a Franklin-led Penn State class. If the Nittany Lions nabbed a seventh blocker, the 2020 class would tie Penn State’s 2007 group — led by Stefen Wisniewski — for most offensive linemen in a class, dating back to 1999.

“It’s absolutely insane the potential that we have,” Dawkins said in early May, even before Fashanu’s commitment. “And then it’s turning that potential into the beast that we all know we can become.”



