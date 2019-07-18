Penn State legend Matt Millen officially returning to the broadcast booth this fall

Honorary captain and Penn State alum Matt Millen waves to the crowd before the team takes on Appalachian State on Sept. 1, 2018. Millen will be back in the broadcast booth this fall, according to the BTN president. AP, file

Despite undergoing a heart transplant in December, Penn State legend Matt Millen is heading back to the broadcast booth this fall.

According to Big Ten Network president Francois McGillicuddy, the return is official.

“In what is probably the best news of the day, we are extremely thankful to welcome Matt Millen back to the broadcast booth his fall,” McGillicuddy said Thursday during Big Ten media days at the Hilton Chicago.

Millen, 61, underwent a necessary heart transplant this past Christmas eve. He needed the transplant after the rare disease amyloidosis — when abnormal proteins build up in bone marrow — impacted his heart by reducing it to about 30 percent capacity.

The disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2017, forced him to step away from the booth last October. But he returned to the booth in time for Penn State’s Blue-White Game in April.

And he’s not planning to step away again anytime soon.

“In typical Matt fashion, his recovery has been ahead of schedule,” McGillicuddy added. “And he’ll be ready to join his partner Kevin Kubler in the booth for Week 1.

“He was able to join us for the Penn State spring game in April, and I can’t tell you how thrilled our entire team was to see him back on his feet and talking football.”

Millen is a 1978 Penn State All-American and four-time Super Bowl champ. He’s been a commentator in some fashion since 2009.

The Nittany Lions will kick off the season against Idaho at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. BTN will air the matchup.