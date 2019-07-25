‘Electrifying’ and ‘crazy’: Opponents describe playing in Penn State’s Beaver Stadium

Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes talks Beaver Stadium Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes talked about his experience at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and why he enjoys playing there, during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes talked about his experience at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium and why he enjoys playing there, during Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.

Beaver Stadium is one of college football’s most storied stadiums, one of the world’s five largest and ranked earlier this year by sports fans as the country’s best.

During home games in the fall, Beaver Stadium’s attendance — which averaged 106,707 fans last season — would make the venue the fourth-largest “city” in the state, behind only Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown. During the annual’ White Out,” where the entire stadium dresses in one color, Ohio State grad and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit labeled it “the best atmosphere year in and year out.”

It’s big, it’s loud, and it can be intimidating. So what’s it like playing in Beaver Stadium? What do opposing Big Ten players think of the 59-year-old stadium and its atmosphere? During Big Ten media days, in Chicago, we polled double-digit players about their thoughts, along with their most vivid memory of Beaver Stadium.

Here’s what they said:

Maryland DB Antoine Brooks Jr.

“Shoot, I ain’t going to lie — that fan base is pretty great. I mean, you all literally have fans from the first to the fourth, and it’s cold. You all were at my game, and it was cold and it could get people. But that fan club is pretty good. I can’t really say too much about the fan club because that’s a good fan club. If you all ask them to go all white, they’re going all white. You go blue, they’re going blue. That’s one fan base that’s good, Penn State. That’s a real good fan base.”

Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes

“I actually love playing at Penn State. You can tell it’s just an electric atmosphere in there. The fans come out and they make it fun. So I definitely enjoy playing at Penn State. And, funny story, I was walking out of the tunnel last year and someone reached under the fence and grabbed my ankle — and tried to take me down underneath the fence. So it was pretty interesting. (laughs) That was a first for that. ... Obviously, Spartan Stadium is my favorite place to play, but Penn State might be the next.”

Indiana OL Coy Cronk

“I only played there once, and we were down 14-0 within about 15 seconds. They took the opening kickoff to the house — Saquon Barkley did (in 2017) — and I forget what drive they did, but they did a halfback toss and Saquon threw a touchdown and that place went nuts. I was like, ‘Wow.’ And that was the first quarter, so that was a long day for us. I thought we covered well, but it was too little too late. But the ‘We are ... Penn State’ chant is definitely memorable. Definitely memorable.”

Iowa RB Toren Young

“The fan base, they bring it. They were loud and they do that ‘White Out’ and it’s a big stadium — just the whole atmosphere. It was a good game and it was a good stadium.”

Michigan State LB Joe Bachie

“It’s an electrifying crowd. I remember that little thing — *hums the tune to Zombie Nation* — I remember that. It’s kind of fun there. They were playing great music, and I think now I remember our staff was saying how we’re going to change some of our music up to get a little more electrifying like them.”

Indiana LB Reakwon Jones

“It’s a beautiful stadium. I’ve been there one time — and I’m going to be there again this year — but it’s beautiful. It’s a great environment. I like playing there; it’s grass and not everyone has grass anymore. A lot of people have turf. So it just feels natural, and I like playing there. I’m excited to play there this year.

“And it’s beautiful. When we ran out of that tunnel — I think it might’ve been a ‘White Out’ when we played them. (Editor’s note: It was not a ‘White Out,’ although many in the stadium were wearing white.) Just all the fans; it was a full stadium and that’s what really stood out to me. How full that stadium was.”

Maryland DB Tino Ellis

“Just the atmosphere — you guys have great fans. Fans are crazy at Penn State. Every time we play there, there’s a great atmosphere. But it’s literally always raining there. I don’t know why. (laughs) It always rains when we play there.”

Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz

“It was kind of similar to Wisconsin — it was cold. But, no, they had heated benches. It was nice. (laughs) But the atmosphere was good; it was what you would expect from 100,000 or however many it was. It was an environment where you needed to play your ‘A’ game ... but, if you’re specifically talking about the atmosphere, yeah, it was pretty nice to play in. It definitely brings your best possible competitive edge you can bring. And that’s what you want as a college football player, to play in the best place, the best environment, to challenge you most and see where you are.”

Iowa DB Michael Ojemudia

“Probably my most vivid (memory) is I think it was 2016 when we went up there. They had Saquon and we didn’t really show up that night and, if you’re not on your ‘A’ game, that stadium is just going to trump you. So Beaver Stadium is definitely a really wild stadium to play in, so you got to bring your ‘A’ game when you’re going in there.

Rutgers OL Zach Venesky

“I’ve been able to see pretty much every stadium in the Big Ten. I haven’t seen Northwestern’s and I’ve seen Purdue’s but haven’t played in it, but it’s been really cool. Penn State’s stadium, being the home-state stadium, it’s pretty cool being there. But my most vivid memory was probably my actual freshman year, my true freshman year I got to travel to that game. And when we were walking out, the fans were banging on the fences and stuff like that. It was pretty interesting and a pretty crazy moment. It’s a hostile territory, it really is. It’s hostile on game day.”

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

“That place was really special. It’s kind of in the middle of an open, uh, area in a sense. But I was able to get a lot of family and friends out there — we don’t play too much on the East Coast, the past two seasons I’ve been here — and, playing at Penn State, you grow up watching Penn State and watching all these teams and now you’re in the position to play in these stadiums. It was a real fun experience.”