Adrian Peterson: Saquon Barkley could end up as greatest RB of all-time

Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley has just one NFL season under his belt but, to his peers, that’s more than enough to realize just how special he is.

NFL Network polled players around the league for their take on the “Top 100 Players of 2019,” and Barkley came in at No. 16 overall on a TV segment that was broadcast Tuesday night — two spots ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott. To some, Barkley should’ve been ranked even higher, as the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara came in at No. 14. (NFL alum Maurice Jones-Drew said earlier this summer Barkley was already the NFL’s best RB.)

But others believed it was just a matter of time before Barkley made an even bigger name for himself. Future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson, a seven-time Pro Bowler, told NFL Network that Barkley has the potential to go down as the G.O.A.T.

“As far as potential and going forward, I think he will end up being the best back to play the game,” said Peterson, who’s been with the Washington Redskins since last season.

He added, “I think, personally, he’s the best back that has come in the NFL, I’d say since I came into the NFL (in 2007).”

Barkley has been wowing the nation since his first season of college ball. He earned comparisons to all-time Penn State great Curt Warner about three games into his college career, and he dazzled the nation with his 79-yard TD run in the Rose Bowl as a sophomore.

He left Penn State early as a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. And, in the NFL, he was named Pepsi Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler. He finished his rookie season with the struggling New York Giants with 1,307 rushing yards and 721 receiving yards (on 91 catches). He had 15 total touchdowns.

“He’s a juggernaut, man,” Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy told NFL Network. “He’s the closest thing we’ve seen, body-wise, to Barry Sanders.”

Barkley recorded at least 100 yards from scrimmage in 12 games last season, a mark that no rookie had ever before achieved. He also had five touchdowns of 50 yards or more, tying another NFL rookie record (with Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss), and he had the sixth best-selling jersey last season.

It’s hard to believe some Giants fans hated the Barkley pick at first, when he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL draft.

“Nobody questioning it no more,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David said. “Nobody questioning it no more.”