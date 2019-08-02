Is a high school football game coming to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium this season?

A high school football game could be coming to Penn State's Beaver Stadium this season. Centre Daily Times, file

A high school football game could be coming to Beaver Stadium this season, according to a statement from the Penn State athletics department.

Few details are available at this point. It’s unknown what teams could be involved, when the game would be played or even when an announcement might come. All Penn State would confirm is simply that it’s working on the game.

“Penn State Athletics wishes to provide an opportunity for one Pennsylvania high school football game to be played in Beaver Stadium this fall,” read the statement from spokesperson Kris Petersen. “We are working with the appropriate officials regarding the details.”

Petersen declined to offer further details to the Centre Daily Times, referring to the previous statement instead.

The statement was first published by Lebanon Broadcasting’s Eric Thomas, who tweeted it Friday afternoon and calls games for Central Dauphin. According to Thomas, the State College Little Lions are a candidate to be one of the participating teams and the game is expected to take place during a Penn State road weekend.

The CDT was unable to independently verify those statements, but neither would be incredibly surprising.

State College’s historic Memorial Field is undergoing renovations this season, and the local Little Lions are competing this year on a makeshift field near the high school. Playing a game at Beaver Stadium would make sense, also given the fact that State College has sent quite a few players to the university up the road.

Since 2009, the Nittany Lions have had a State College alum on the roster for all but one season. True freshman cornerback Keaton Ellis is the latest Little Lion to join the team, and other big names have included Larry Johnson Jr., Nate Stupar and Jordan Norwood.

Officials from State College did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Penn State’s byes come Sept. 21 and Nov. 2. The away games are Sept. 27 (Maryland), Oct. 12 (Iowa), Oct. 26 (Michigan State), Nov. 9 (Minnesota) and Nov. 23 (Ohio State).

The final week of high school football’s regular season is Oct. 25.