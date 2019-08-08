How Penn State is changing its approach to digital tickets for football, basketball, wrestling

Fans won’t be able to take PDF print-outs to get into Beaver Stadium this upcoming season. Penn State is making a digital move instead. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State football, wrestling and basketball tickets are going digital. Partly.

Season ticket-holders and those who purchase paper tickets from the ticket office won’t have to worry about the change. But fans who do most of their buying and selling online should notice a few differences — primarily that Penn State will no longer accept PDF print-outs at the gate and that digital tickets will need to be scanned via smartphone.

Students will see the biggest change, as they will no longer receive paper tickets at all. Instead, as previously announced last year, they’ll transition to the digital platform, where each ticket is uniquely tied to the student’s ID. Both lacrosse’s Panzer Stadium and the Pegula Ice Arena already made the transition last season, but other venues making the switch this year include Beaver Stadium, Rec Hall and the Bryce Jordan Center.

The digital platform, known as Ticketmaster Presence, was named “Best in Sports Technology” last year at the Sports Business Journal’s 11th Annual Sports Business Awards. Fans with the digital tickets will simply need to bring the ticket up on their smartphones — via the Ticketmaster app or by downloading them to a mobile wallet — and have them scanned at the gate. The platform is designed to significantly reduce fraud while making the venue entrance a lot more seamless.

Penn State will be the first college to require Ticketmaster’s all-digital ticketing for its students. The announcement of the digital emphasis came on the heels of the university and Ticketmaster agreeing to extend their ticketing partnership.

“We’re proud to work with a partner who’s at the forefront of new technology adoption within college athletics,” said Tim Martin, Senior Vice President of College Athletics at Ticketmaster (North America). “We can’t wait to bring our latest products to Penn State fans at the start of the new season.”

Students will still be able to transfer tickets to one another, and non-student tickets can still be re-sold online. For more information, and for the FAQs, go to GoPSUsports.com/ticketmanagement.