Four-star running back from Florida commits to Penn State football

A look at James Franklin's recruiting success at Penn State Since become the program's head coach in 2014, James Franklin has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail for Penn State.

Penn State football is dipping into Florida in recruiting and it paid off Friday evening.

The Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from Cocoa, Florida, four-star all-purpose back Caziah Holmes. Holmes is the fourth-highest rated commit in Penn State’s 2020 class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Those rankings also list him as the sixth-best all-purpose back in the nation.

Holmes announced his decision shortly after 6 p.m. at his high school.

The Florida native said he felt at peace with his decision and was ready to bring his recruitment to a close.

“I know I can make history at Penn State,” he told the Centre Daily Times. “I want to start my own legacy.”

Holmes said the success of former Nittany Lions Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders had an impact on his decision.

“I’m not going there just because of them but I know they came into the program and did great things,” he told the CDT. “I know I can go in and do the same, or maybe even better, if I work hard and stay focused.”

The four-star all-purpose back had offers from 23 schools and picked the Nittany Lions over Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others.

Holmes, who is currently listed at 5-foot-11.5, 179 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds at a regional The Opening camp on Feb. 24.

The Florida native ran for 1,196 yards touchdowns and 15 on 181 carries as a junior at Cocoa High School, according to MaxPreps. His performance helped lead the Cocoa Tigers to a Class 4A State Championship appearance.

With Holmes on board Penn State sits at No. 14 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten in the 247 sports class rankings.