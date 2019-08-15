Here’s a look at Trace McSorley’s first career TD pass with the Baltimore Ravens

How QB Trace McSorley fared at the NFL Combine Here's how quarterback Trace McSorley performed at the NFL combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here's how quarterback Trace McSorley performed at the NFL combine.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, the 6-foot signal-caller who refused to settle for playing another position, threw his first NFL touchdown pass Thursday night.

Sure, it came in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. But it was an important milestone for Penn State’s all-time winningest QB, who was told out of high school and out of college that he might be better off at safety.

Late in the second quarter, on third-and-4, McSorley maintained his composure under pressure and tossed a 23-yard touchdown slant to Chris Moore. The throw earned the sixth-round draft pick a lot of immediate praise on social media.

But, first, take a look at the play:

And here was some of the immediate reaction to the throw:

Trace McSorley throws a perfect pass on a slant for the TD. Defender was tight in coverage, but the rookie QB put it in a tight window. In place of RG3, McSorley has done quite well. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) August 16, 2019

McSorley fires a slant to Chris Moore for the 23-yard touchdown. Tight window and McSorley finds him for 13-3 lead. The injury to Robert Griffin III has really accelerated McSorley's development. — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 16, 2019

At this point, Trace McSorley has shown Ravens enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster, even when Robert Griffin III (thumb injury) returns. He'll contribute on special teams, and gives Baltimore a safety net in an offense where QBs will take hits running the ball. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 16, 2019

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III — who was injured in late July — will be out 4-8 weeks. Until he returns, McSorley will act as the No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson.