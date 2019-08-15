Penn State Football
Here’s a look at Trace McSorley’s first career TD pass with the Baltimore Ravens
Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley, the 6-foot signal-caller who refused to settle for playing another position, threw his first NFL touchdown pass Thursday night.
Sure, it came in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. But it was an important milestone for Penn State’s all-time winningest QB, who was told out of high school and out of college that he might be better off at safety.
Late in the second quarter, on third-and-4, McSorley maintained his composure under pressure and tossed a 23-yard touchdown slant to Chris Moore. The throw earned the sixth-round draft pick a lot of immediate praise on social media.
But, first, take a look at the play:
And here was some of the immediate reaction to the throw:
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III — who was injured in late July — will be out 4-8 weeks. Until he returns, McSorley will act as the No. 2 behind Lamar Jackson.
