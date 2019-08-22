Baltimore Ravens QB Trace McSorley making his NFL case vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Trace McSorley, Miles Sanders discuss following each other’s NFL careers Former Penn State teammates Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders met up at the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility as part of a joint practice between them and the Baltimore Ravens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Penn State teammates Trace McSorley and Miles Sanders met up at the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility as part of a joint practice between them and the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley stated his case to make the Baltimore Ravens’ 53-man roster with a dazzling first half in Thursday night’s NFL preseason game.

The 6-foot signal-caller played the entire half, going 16-of-24 for 203 yards, two passing touchdowns and another rushing TD. Behind his performance, Baltimore led the Philadelphia Eagles 26-0 at halftime.

McSorley — who’s the Ravens’ No. 2 until backup Robert Griffin III recovers from a thumb injury — wasn’t considered a lock to make the Ravens prior to the game. Some believed John Harbaugh might not take three quarterbacks.

But Penn State’s all-time passing leader in wins (31), passing yards (9,899) and touchdowns (77) made a strong case. And he got plenty of love on social media — including from the NFL’s official Twitter account:

That play came in the second quarter on a six-play, 59-yard drive. In case you don’t feel like watching that clip: It was a perfectly placed 28-yard touchdown to wideout Michael Floyd.

McSorley also spread it around plenty, completing passes to nine different targets — including one to Jaleel Scott, on a 7-yard TD pass with seven seconds left in the half.

In case that wasn’t enough, McSorley also added the first preseason NFL rushing touchdown of his career:

That performance by the sixth-round draft pick impressed many. And former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Garry Cobb might’ve had the highest praise:

The Ravens Trace McSorley has been the best player on the field in the first half of this game. He’s really throwing the ball well and he has used his legs when needed, He fits the Ravens offense. #Eagles #flyEaglesfly — Garry Cobb (@GarryCobb) August 23, 2019

Rosters for NFL teams have to be set at 53 by 4 p.m. Aug. 31. McSorley will find out no later than then if he’ll be a Raven.