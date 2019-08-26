What Philadelphia Eagles OL Stefen Wisniewski has to say about Penn State football and more

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski talks Penn State football Stefen Wisniewski discusses his love for Penn State at Philadelphia Eagles practice on August 19. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stefen Wisniewski discusses his love for Penn State at Philadelphia Eagles practice on August 19.

Our “Five Questions” series returns for the Penn State football season. Leading off the series is a Q&A with current Philadelphia Eagle and, and former Penn State offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

Wisniewski made the first team of the All-Big Ten team in 2009 and 2010. He was named an AFCA All-American and 2010 and drafted 48th overall in the second round by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played four years with the Raiders before signing a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015. After starting 16 games with the Jaguars, he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he has played ever since. Wisniewski started at left guard for the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

Here’s what he had to say:

Q: What’s it like for you to have a couple other Penn State guys like Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller and DeAndre Thompkins in camp?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A: Yeah I’m definitely trying to help them out the best I can. They’re all working hard and doing well, so they don’t need me too much, but I’m doing the best I can to show them the ropes.

Q: Do you still follow Penn State closely?

A: Absolutely. I’m a die-hard Penn State football fan, really a Penn State anything fan. I’m watching every game, screaming at my TV, having a blast. When they lose, I get really sad. When they win I get really pumped up.

Q: How often do you make your way back to Penn State?

A: I actually train there in the offseason, so I’m up there all the time working out at the football building and trying to help out with the young guys any way I can. I know the guys here a little bit, because I worked with them a little bit in the offseason, doing drills and stuff.

Q: How often do you plan on going back to Penn State this season?

A: Anytime I can. We don’t get too many weekends free, but between bye week and Thursday night games, I think I’ll be able to make it to a game or two. I think I’ll be able to make it back for the opener, which will be fun.

Q: What’s it like to be able to go back to Penn State with a Super Bowl ring?

A: It’s cool, man. It was a huge blessing, winning a Super Bowl. Getting to say I’m a Super Bowl champion is something very, very few people in the world get to say. I was very blessed to be a part of this team. It’s cool that a lot of my Philly fans are also Penn State fans, so it’s cool to see that support from Penn State fans and Philly fans alike. It’s been cool to share that ring with people.