What Penn State football’s Sean Clifford said about his first career start vs. Idaho

Sean Clifford may have been named Penn State’s starting quarterback last week — but the redshirt sophomore swore Wednesday night that his demeanor hasn’t changed.

He’s still a vocal leader on this offense. He continues to watch just as much film and prepare the same way he did as a true freshman. And he’s just as confident, “if not more,” as he was last month when he told reporters he never felt more self-assured.

“I’ve always been preparing as if I’m the starter, and it finally happened,” he said after practice Wednesday night. “Now it’s just like another work week. It really is. And people can say I’m lying to them, but it really is. I haven’t changed one thing since I’ve gotten here.”

Clifford should have a mountain of pressure weighing on the shoulders of his 6-foot-2 frame. Penn State great Todd Blackledge reminded his Twitter followers that the last two PSU QBs from Ohio to wear No. 14, himself and Jon Shaffer, both guided the program to national titles. (“I saw that,” Clifford, a native of Cincinnati, said with a smile.) But Clifford spoke slowly and confidently Wednesday, seemingly as relaxed three days before game day against Idaho as he was during the spring.

Big things are expected out of the former four-star prospect, one who was expected to sit behind Tommy Stevens until 2020 — until Stevens’ surprise spring transfer. But Clifford has openly talked about this moment since committing to Penn State after his sophomore year of high school, and this is what he’s worked toward.

He’s not about to step back now.

“I’ve thought it was my offense — at least, I had a significant role in this offense — ever since Tommy left, if I’m being honest,” he said. “I felt like Tommy being such a great leader that he was — and is, at Mississippi State, obviously — that I had to do something, to step up and say something.

“And I guess that was one of the big turning points for me, but I always tried to be the same person day in and day out. And that hasn’t really changed much; I’m just being more vocal.”

In an often-repeated story, Clifford stood up in the team meeting room after Stevens’ transfer and promised his teammates, “There will be no drop-off in the QB position.” That’s maybe the most obvious example of Clifford’s leadership and moxie, but it’s not the only one.

Over the summer, teammates said he wasn’t afraid to occasionally get in the face of his receivers, if warranted, or offer corrections and advice. And others said they saw this, Clifford penciled in as QB1, coming a long time ago.

Offensive tackle Will Fries said he knew last season Clifford was ready to be a starter someday soon.

“His first opportunity in a game last year, we really saw the pressure in the game didn’t get to him,” Fries said. “He stepped up and could sling that ball around. ... He showed you the pressure didn’t get to him; that’s when you could tell he was going to be a good quarterback at Penn State one day.”

Tight end Pat Freiermuth said he had an inkling Clifford was destined for big things two years ago when the two were playing with the third- and fourth-teams.

“He had a perfect touch, and he threw it wherever it needed to be,” Freiermuth said. “And that’s probably when I realized — summer workouts, when I first got here — he’s going to be a really good quarterback here and probably our next starter.”

Clifford knew before both of them. He made it a point to become the first commit of Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class because he wanted to be a leader; he wanted to help set the foundation for something special in the future. That’s why he insists, time and time again, that he hasn’t changed a thing.

Some players up their intensity only when success or a starting job are within reach. Clifford was an intense true freshman intent on making sure those goals were within reach as soon as possible.

“I was just as hungry back then,” Clifford said. “Obviously I have a different role now but, for me, in my eyes, I haven’t changed a thing.”

Clifford — who received congratulatory calls from Stevens and Trace McSorley — has just seven career passes to his name. And the eyes of Saturday’s blue-and-white crowd, along with hundreds of thousands following on TV, will be following his every move.

But Clifford isn’t thinking about all that. He’s focused on doing what’s gotten him here. And that’s made him as confident as a veteran ahead of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

“We’re ready to attack this week,” he said, “and show everybody what we got.”